Lisa Anderson, Supply Chain Expert Highlights Positive Changes for U.S. Manufacturers Amid Mexico’s Presidential Election

As Mexico ushers in its first female president, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, and reaffirms its commitment to the "fourth transformation," Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, President of LMA Consulting Group Inc., shares her insights on how this political shift is expected to enhance nearshoring opportunities for U.S. manufacturers.
During the presidential debates, candidates highlighted several key initiatives that aim to streamline the movement of goods across borders. Proposed improvements include modernizing border crossings, enhancing legal certainty, and upgrading roads and rail networks. Such advancements are crucial for U.S. businesses looking to nearshore production and reduce dependency on distant suppliers.
"With these proposed improvements in infrastructure and legal frameworks, U.S. manufacturers can anticipate more efficient and reliable supply chains," states Ms. Anderson. "The commitment to modernizing cross-border interactions directly supports the nearshoring trend, which has been years in the making. This not only helps mitigate supply chain risks but also enhances the overall competitiveness of American manufacturing sectors."
The nearshoring wave is not just about geographical proximity; it's about creating a more responsive and adaptable supply chain framework. "As Mexico invests in its logistics and infrastructure, U.S. businesses stand to gain significantly. These enhancements will allow for quicker turnaround times, lower transport costs, and ultimately, boost market responsiveness."
LMA Consulting continues to guide U.S. manufacturers in leveraging these new opportunities through strategic supply chain planning such as SIOP (Sales Inventory Operations Planning) and supply chain optimization. "Our expertise helps businesses capitalize on regional sourcing and nearshoring benefits, ensuring that they not only survive but thrive in this evolving landscape," adds Anderson.
LMA Consulting specializes in guiding businesses through turbulent times, employing strategic processes to build resilience and drive growth. For more insights and to explore the strategies, download Ms. Anderson's eBook, SIOP (Sales Inventory Operations Planning): Creating Predictable Revenue and EBITDA Growth, from the LMA Consulting website. As LMA Consulting continues to lead the way in navigating supply chain complexities, it offers strategic insights and practical tools like the firm's Supply Chain Profitability Assessment tool that enables organizations to critically evaluate and enhance their supply chain operations.
About LMA Consulting Group – Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD
Lisa Anderson is the founder and president of LMA Consulting Group, Inc., specializing in manufacturing strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation. A recognized supply chain thought leader, Ms. Anderson has been named a Top 40 B2B Tech Influencer, a Top 16 ERP Expert to Follow, among the Top 10 Women in Supply Chain, in the top 55 Supply Chain & Logistics Experts and a woman leader in Supply Chain. Her primer, “I’ve Been Thinking.” offers strategies for creating bold customer promises and profits. An expert on the SIOP process, advancing innovation and enhancing supply chain resilience, Ms. Anderson was most recently interviewed by Bloomberg, Inc. Magazine, the LA Times, PBS and the BBC. For information about the Supply Chain industry, sign up for her Profit Through People® Newsletter or for a copy of her book, visit LMA Consulting Group.
