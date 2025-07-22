Lisa Anderson, Supply Chain Expert Comments on the One Big Beautiful Act & Its Implications for U.S. Manufacturing

Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, a leading expert in manufacturing strategy and supply chain transformation and president of LMA Consulting Group, Inc., is weighing in on the recently passed One Big Beautiful Act, a sweeping piece of legislation aimed at stimulating domestic business investment and revitalizing U.S. manufacturing.

"There's no doubt the Act is bold and broad," said Anderson. "Some elements will be immediately useful. Others will take time or spark debate. But the intent is clear: strengthen the U.S. industrial base and lay the groundwork for future growth."

From energy credits and infrastructure upgrades to incentives for critical materials and manufacturing automation, the Act opens several channels for manufacturers to modernize operations. Anderson emphasizes that while these opportunities are substantial, success will depend on a company's ability to act quickly and align internally. "Now is the time to evaluate operations, reassess supplier networks and identify where investment can drive meaningful transformation," she noted.

Anderson also stresses that manufacturers must think beyond short-term gains. "Strategic planning and predictive processes are essential. This Act can help fuel smarter reshoring, reduce dependency on volatile international sources and drive innovation, but only if leaders are thinking holistically," she said. "Companies need visibility across their supply chain, technology that enables agility and a workforce strategy that supports long-term scalability."

With more than two decades of experience advising manufacturers and distributors, Anderson and LMA Consulting help companies navigate transformation with services ranging from implementing processes like Sales, Inventory & Operations Planning (SIOP) to ERP optimization and end-to-end supply chain planning upgrades.

"The companies that win over the next five years will be the ones that use moments like this to drive clarity, strengthen capabilities and future-proof operations," said Anderson.

