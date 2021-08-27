Lisa Anderson Suggests Supply Chain Accountability Throughout Organization

Manufacturing and Supply Chain Expert, Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, President of LMA Consulting Group Inc., suggests that manufacturers and distributors should insist on accountability throughout the organization and extended supply chain. LMA Consulting Group works with manufacturers and distributors on strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation to maximize the customer experience and enable profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth.

"The supply chain is the longest and most complex set of connections within an organization. It spans from the suppliers' suppliers through the end-user experience and everything in between. For the supply chain to be efficient, profitable and responsive, every department within the organization must be accountable. When establishing KPIs (key performance indicators), it is important to include measurable goals and objectives that will be meaningful to your customer experience and impactful to your operational performance and the extended supply chain. Departments are no longer independent silos. Accountability for performance that affects the supply chain is critical," commented Ms. Anderson.

Departments that may seem peripheral to the supply chain can have a significant impact. Many organizations have implemented the SIOP Process (Sales, Inventory and Operational Performance) to ensure an alignment and correlation between sales forecasting, operational capacity, materials and inventory to ensure that the right products are produced at the right time, positioned in the right location, and designed to be personalized for the customer to meet and exceed customer expectations. "Ensuring a strong supply chain means that everyone affecting the supply chain is on the same page and accountable. That includes sales, marketing, operations, supply chain, finance, IT, new products, even customers and suppliers. When you think about it, not only is every employee a brand ambassador for a company, every department and employee is accountable for their part in the supply chain. After all, the supply chain is only as strong as its weakest link. And, that's a fact," Ms. Anderson stated.