Lisa Anderson Manufacturing & Supply Chain Expert Sees SIOP Critical to Tumultious Times

"Between high inventory levels, increased pressure to improve customer service while maintaining profitability and recent challenges in the financial markets, manufacturers need to have a process in place to ensure that their supply chain is resilient. The pandemic forced companies to stockpile inventories. Now, it's a different story. Customer demands have changed making those inventories obsolete or irrelevant. Yet, we find many companies struggling because not only is the wrong inventory in the wrong place at the wrong time, but sometimes they have no idea what inventory is needed where," commented Ms. Anderson.

Optimizing the supply chain to withstand operations to improve efficiencies, reduce costs, maintain profitability and position for business growth requires communication at all levels. "It is critical that operations, sales, finance, IT and others understand the customer and their needs so that the company is in a position to react and respond. No matter the industry, competition is fierce these days. Manufacturers need to be flexible and nimble, have their supply chain in place and be ready to respond. That is why implementing a process like SIOP (Sales Inventory Operations Planning), also known as S&OP, establishes a protocol that requires communication between departments to focus on customer needs. Once in place, the process will allow for transparency which will lead to transformative strategies for growth," she said.

Ms. Anderson and co-author Diane Garcia recently released the e-Book SIOP (Sales Inventory Operations Planning): Creating Predictable Revenue and EBITDA Growth.