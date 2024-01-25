Lisa Anderson, Manufacturing & Supply Chain Expert Addresses Increased Supply Chain Volatility

Amidst escalating global supply chain challenges, LMA Consulting Group remains at the forefront of offering strategic solutions. Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, President of LMA Consulting Group Inc, highlights the critical situation: "The recent turmoil in the Red Sea, triggered by Houthi drone and missile attacks, has significantly amplified risks in global shipping, particularly affecting the Suez Canal and Red Sea routes. These complexities, combined with ongoing disruptions at the Panama Canal, underscore the urgent need for agile and robust supply chain management."

The Red Sea, a vital maritime artery, is now a high-risk zone due to geopolitical tensions. Houthi attacks have forced a significant rerouting of shipping lines, with many opting for the longer journey around the southern tip of Africa. This detour, while safer, adds around ten days and 1900 nautical miles to typical Asia-North Europe services, escalating costs and prolonging delivery times.

Additionally, the Panama Canal faces challenges from drought-induced vessel limitations, further exacerbating global supply chain disruptions. Its reduced capacity is compelling more ships to navigate through the already stressed Suez Canal.

Ms. Anderson advises, "In this volatile global context, businesses must swiftly adapt and strategically plan ahead. Exploring alternate routes, diversifying supply sources and considering nearshoring or reshoring are imperative to mitigate these emerging risks"

LMA Consulting Group is at the forefront, aiding clients in traversing these intricate challenges. By implementing a comprehensive Sales Inventory Operations Planning (SIOP) process, businesses can boost agility, secure capacity and maintain a dependable supply chain despite these disruptions. Companies that had preemptively diversified their manufacturing and supply chain networks are now experiencing the benefits of reduced risks and enhanced customer service.

LMA Consulting specializes in guiding businesses through turbulent times with strategic planning, comprehensive supply chain transformation and resilience-building solutions.