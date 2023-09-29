|
Friday, September 29, 2023
Lisa Anderson, Manufacturing & Supply Chain Consultant Underscores the Rising Importance of ERP Strategy
Manufacturing and Supply Chain Consultant Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, known as the Strongest Link in Your Supply Chain® and President of LMA Consulting Group Inc., underscores the pivotal role of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems in modern business strategy. LMA Consulting Group specializes in supporting manufacturers and distributors in strategic planning and comprehensive supply chain transformations, focusing on enhancing the customer experience and facilitating robust business growth.
In a rapidly evolving digital age, the emphasis on ERP systems has never been more pronounced. More than just supportive tools, these systems are integral for sustaining profitability and addressing evolving customer needs. "Modern ERP systems are no longer just about transactional processes. They are now pivotal in meeting customer requirements, supporting automation and integrating other essential technologies like AI, IoT, CRM and e-commerce. The real question today is not just about possessing an ERP system but ensuring it aligns seamlessly with business aspirations and customer expectations," stated Ms. Anderson.
Given the hefty investment ERP systems often represent, their implementation requires meticulous planning and strategic alignment. "A roadmap is essential for achieving desired outcomes. I've seen instances where the urgency led to ERP implementation without data migration causing elongated post-implementation recovery phases, resulting in lost customers and revenue," she added.
A strategic evaluation, coupled with a thorough ERP assessment, can guide businesses in identifying core business requirements, discerning profit-driving factors and ensuring that their ERP system aligns with their overarching goals. With the complexities of ERP solutions, where each provider is touting unique features, seeking external expertise provides an unbiased perspective, allowing businesses to navigate the complexities with clarity and confidence.
For deeper insights into navigating the complex landscape of ERP and global supply chains, download Ms. Anderson's special report The Road Ahead: Business, Supply Chain & The World Order. Additionally, her resource SIOP (Sales Inventory Operations Planning): Creating Predictable Revenue and EBITDA Growth offers invaluable strategies for organizations. Download it at LMA website, Amazon and Apple.
About LMA Consulting Group – Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD
Lisa Anderson is the founder and president of LMA Consulting Group, Inc., specializing in manufacturing strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation. Ms. Anderson is a recognized Supply Chain thought leader by SelectHub, named a Top 40 B2B Tech Influencer by arketi group, a Top 16 ERP Expert to Follow by Washington-Frank, in the Top 10 Women in Supply Chain by Warner PR, in the top 55 Supply Chain & Logistics Experts by flexport, and a woman leader in Supply Chain by RateLinx. She has been interviewed by Fox News and published the ebook, Future-Proofing Manufacturing & the Supply Chain Post COVID-19, Her primer, I’ve Been Thinking, provides strategies for creating bold customer promises and profits. An expert on the SIOP process (Sales, Inventory Operations Planning), advancing innovation, and making the supply chain resilient, Ms. Anderson is regularly interviewed and quoted by publications such as Industry Week, Bloomberg, and The Wall Street Journal. For information, sign up for her Profit Through People® Newsletter or for a copy of her book, visit LMA-ConsultingGroup.com.
