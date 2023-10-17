Lisa Anderson, Manufacturing & Supply Chain Consultant Addresses Supply Chain Vulnerabilities Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict

The Israel-Hammas conflict has cast a spotlight on the vulnerability of supply chains in the face of political upheavals. LMA Consulting Group, a leading Manufacturing and Supply Chain consulting firm, advises clients on fortifying their supply chains, ensuring resilience and safeguarding profitability.
Manufacturing and Supply Chain Consultant Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, President of LMA Consulting Group Inc., underscores the urgency of proactive supply chain management in the face of geopolitical challenges. "The Israel-Hammas conflict is a stark reminder that global supply chains can be disrupted by unforeseen political events. No matter the safeguards in place, events like this can be major disruptors. That is why organizations must cultivate options to mitigate risk and protect their bottom line," says Ms. Anderson.
Israel's significance as a hub for chip manufacturing, call center capabilities, software development and engineering talent makes it a player in the international network. This interdependence necessitates a recognition of dependencies that businesses must address. Supply chain disruptions present substantial risks, including potential material disruptions in supplying partners in places like India, potential logistics disruptions such as package carriers suspending shipments in Israel and container shipping lanes potentially impacted in the Suez Canal. Furthermore, the regional conflict raises concerns about oil and petroleum supplies, impacting energy markets and economies.
To protect supply chains, LMA Consulting Group collaborates closely with clients to develop strategies encompassing diversification, contingency planning and risk assessment. By identifying vulnerabilities and creating alternative options, organizations can navigate turbulent times effectively and minimize the impact of unforeseen events.
"Our primary focus is assisting companies in securing their supply chains and preserving customer performance and profitability. In today's dynamic world, having options and a proactive approach to risk mitigation are essential," she said.
About LMA Consulting Group – Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD
Lisa Anderson is the founder and president of LMA Consulting Group, Inc., specializing in manufacturing strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation. Ms. Anderson is a recognized Supply Chain thought leader by SelectHub, named a Top 40 B2B Tech Influencer by arketi group, a Top 16 ERP Expert to Follow by Washington-Frank, in the Top 10 Women in Supply Chain by Warner PR, in the top 55 Supply Chain & Logistics Experts by flexport, and a woman leader in Supply Chain by RateLinx. Her primer, I’ve Been Thinking, provides strategies for creating bold customer promises and profits. An expert on the SIOP process (Sales, Inventory Operations Planning), advancing innovation, and making the supply chain resilient, Ms. Anderson is regularly interviewed and quoted by publications such as Industry Week, Bloomberg, Fox News and The Wall Street Journal. For information, sign up for her Profit Through People® Newsletter or for a copy of her book, visit LMA-ConsultingGroup.com.
