Lisa Anderson, Manufacturing & SIOP Expert Protects Supply Chains by Focusing on Visibility

Manufacturing and Supply Chain Expert Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, President of LMA Consulting Group Inc., works with manufacturers and distributors on supply chain transformation.

"The pandemic was a wake-up call to the importance of visibility. While supply chains were starting to be stretched pre-pandemic, many simply broke when crushed by supplier and delivery challenges. Manufacturers realized they needed better visibility. "Manufacturers set up dashboards for a more global picture of the many moving parts. This allowed them to see suppliers upstream and make adjustments. First, for incoming materials and sources of supply. Were they produced, in transit, or stuck at a port? Then, for finished products. When was it scheduled for production? Was it waiting for shipment or in transit to a DC or customer? When was delivery expected? All are critical to the supply chain," Ms. Anderson commented.

The more each supply chain partner can gain visibility, the better they can plan, and the more resilient they will be with changing conditions. Supply chain visibility includes the manufacturer, supplier, logistics providers, and in many cases, the customer. This is especially helpful to logistics providers (the furthest downstream) when production locations are switched. All are equal partners in the process. "With better planning comes better service, profitability, cash flow and, ultimately, a superior customer experience. It's all about having the right product, at the right place, at the right time to meet customer demand," she said.

"The SIOP process, which balances sales, inventory and operations planning processes across the supply chain enables visibility success and ultimately, the desired customer experience. It's complex. It extends beyond your organization to your customers and suppliers. It takes time. Yet, it works," she concluded.

