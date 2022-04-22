Lisa Anderson, Manufacturing Expert and President of LMA Consulting Gets Real About Supply Chains and World Events

Manufacturing and Supply Chain Expert Lisa Anderson, MBA, CSCP, CLTD, President of LMA Consulting Group Inc., sees the effects and consequences of supply chain disruption every day. Despite a slight rebound from the supply chain chaos during the pandemic, world events will continue to threaten the supply chain—the answer: using the S&OP process, leveraging technology investments and reshoring/nearshoring. LMA Consulting Group works with manufacturers and distributors on strategy and end-to-end supply chain transformation to maximize the customer experience and enable profitable, scalable, dramatic business growth.

"You must get in front of supply chain disruptions. If the pandemic taught us anything, it is that supply chains are volatile, and they must become resilient. It is critical to have contingencies and better control the moving parts within the supply chain," Ms. Anderson commented.

The supply chain spans from a manufacturer's supplier's supplier to the end-user and every link in between. "There is no doubt that the Ukraine crisis has created and will continue to create supply chain disruptions. The effects will be felt in many industries, from natural resources to foodstuffs," she said.

While the cost of labor may initially look good outside the U.S., the risk to the supply chain is great. "Many of our clients have re-evaluated their suppliers and manufacturing processes and brought them closer to the customer. Some are bringing operations back to the U.S., and Mexico is, once again, a viable alternative. Manufacturers that have invested in technology are now leveraging it for greater control and flexibility. The U.S. must move manufacturing, agriculture, and critical materials, supplies and related components closer to home in a big way. Smart manufacturers and food processors are constantly evaluating their supply chains, are looking at options and focused on staying in front of supply chain disruptions," she said.

Ms. Anderson recently released a Special Report: Thriving in 2022: Learning from Supply Chain Chaos – Insights from 22 Trusted Advisors. This special report includes supply chain insights and perspectives from Ms. Anderson and 22 advisor experts who have supported clients through the supply chain upheavals of 2020 and 2021. The report is available at no charge from the LMA Consulting Website.