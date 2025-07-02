Speaker
Lights, Camera, Mortality: The Doyenne of Death Launches Mortality Movies Newsletter on Substack
Albuquerque, NM
Wednesday, July 2, 2025


Who says talking about death has to be a drag? Gail Rubin, CT, also known as The Doyenne of Death®, has launched a new free and paid Substack newsletter: Mortality Movies with The Doyenne of Death®, bringing humor, film, and end-of-life education into one lively and cinematic package.

With a unique blend of wit and wisdom, Rubin's Mortality Movies newsletter on Substack is a one-of-a-kind resource exploring the intersection of death and film. Combining video and written content, it showcases scenes from films and TV programs that provide thoughtful—and often hilarious—insight into mortality, funerals, grief, advance planning, and what it means to truly live.

"I'm using movies as a gateway drug to start serious conversations about the one topic we all eventually face," says Rubin, who has long been a leading voice in the death-positive movement.

Her inaugural post features a rapid-fire, three-minute montage of 17 movie and television moments dealing with death-related themes. Viewers are invited to identify all the source titles. Correct answers win a coveted T-shirt emblazoned with Rubin's signature slogan, "Talking about sex won't make you pregnant, talking about funerals won't make you dead."

A Certified Thanatologist and pioneering death educator, Rubin is no stranger to using pop culture to break down barriers around end-of-life planning. She's the author of several books, including A Good Goodbye: Funeral Planning for Those Who Don't Plan to Die.

She is also a pioneer of the Death Cafe movement in the United States and is the creator of the award-winning Before I Die New Mexico Festival. She holds a license from the Motion Picture Licensing Corporation (MPLC.org) to show movies and film clips in her presentations.

In addition to the new Substack, Rubin's column Mortality Movies will now appear every other month in Funeral Home & Cemetery News (NOMIS Publications). Her column will  provide funeral professionals and curious readers with valuable tools to start meaningful conversations about death using scenes from cinema.

"Movies move us," Rubin explains. "They can open the door to talking about tough topics, and that's exactly what we need to do to prepare for our 100% guaranteed mortality."

Subscribe (free or paid) and learn more at:

https://gailrubin.substack.com

Gail Rubin, CT, is author and host of the award-winning book and television series, A Good Goodbye: Funeral Planning for Those Who Don’t Plan to Die, Hail and Farewell: Cremation Ceremonies, Templates and TipsKICKING THE BUCKET LIST: 100 Downsizing and Organizing Things to Do Before You Die and The Before I Die Festival in a Box™.

Rubin is a Certified Thanatologist (that's a death educator) and a popular speaker who uses humor and films to get the end-of-life and funeral planning conversation started. She "knocked 'em dead" with her TEDx talk, A Good Goodbye. She provides continuing education credit classes for attorneys, doctors, nurses, social workers, hospice workers, financial planners, funeral directors and other professionals. She's a Certified Funeral Celebrant and funeral planning consultant who has been interviewed in national and local print, broadcast and online media.

Known as The Doyenne of Death®, she is the event coordinator of the Before I Die New Mexico Festival and author of a guide to holding such festivals. Her podcast is also called The Doyenne of Death®. She produces videos about the funeral business and related topics. Her YouTube Channel features hundreds of videos!

Rubin is a member of the Association for Death Education and Counseling, the International Cemetery, Cremation and Funeral Association, Toastmasters International and the National Speakers Association. Her speaking profile is available at eSpeakers.com.

Gail Rubin has been interviewed about funeral planning issues in national and local broadcast, print and online media. Outlets include The Huffington Post, Money Magazine, Kiplinger, CBS Radio News, WGN-TV,  and local affiliates for NPR, PBS, FOX, ABC-TV, CBS-TV and NBC-TV. Albuquerque Business First named her as one of their 2019 Women of Influence.

Sign up for a free planning form and occasional informative newsletter at her website, AGoodGoodbye.com.
