Lights, Camera, Mortality: The Doyenne of Death Launches Mortality Movies Newsletter on Substack

Who says talking about death has to be a drag? Gail Rubin, CT, also known as The Doyenne of Death®, has launched a new free and paid Substack newsletter: Mortality Movies with The Doyenne of Death®, bringing humor, film, and end-of-life education into one lively and cinematic package.

With a unique blend of wit and wisdom, Rubin's Mortality Movies newsletter on Substack is a one-of-a-kind resource exploring the intersection of death and film. Combining video and written content, it showcases scenes from films and TV programs that provide thoughtful—and often hilarious—insight into mortality, funerals, grief, advance planning, and what it means to truly live.

"I'm using movies as a gateway drug to start serious conversations about the one topic we all eventually face," says Rubin, who has long been a leading voice in the death-positive movement.

Her inaugural post features a rapid-fire, three-minute montage of 17 movie and television moments dealing with death-related themes. Viewers are invited to identify all the source titles. Correct answers win a coveted T-shirt emblazoned with Rubin's signature slogan, "Talking about sex won't make you pregnant, talking about funerals won't make you dead."

A Certified Thanatologist and pioneering death educator, Rubin is no stranger to using pop culture to break down barriers around end-of-life planning. She's the author of several books, including A Good Goodbye: Funeral Planning for Those Who Don't Plan to Die.

She is also a pioneer of the Death Cafe movement in the United States and is the creator of the award-winning Before I Die New Mexico Festival. She holds a license from the Motion Picture Licensing Corporation (MPLC.org) to show movies and film clips in her presentations.

In addition to the new Substack, Rubin's column Mortality Movies will now appear every other month in Funeral Home & Cemetery News (NOMIS Publications). Her column will provide funeral professionals and curious readers with valuable tools to start meaningful conversations about death using scenes from cinema.

"Movies move us," Rubin explains. "They can open the door to talking about tough topics, and that's exactly what we need to do to prepare for our 100% guaranteed mortality."

Subscribe (free or paid) and learn more at:



https://gailrubin.substack.com