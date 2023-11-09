Lifesaving Resources to conduct the 2024 INTERNATIONAL ICE RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY

Lifesaving Resources will conduct its annual INTERNATIONAL ICE RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY, February 15 - 18, in Portland, Maine (USA). The purpose of this intensive and comprehensive 4-day luxury boot-camp-style training program is to train First Responders from throughout North America as Ice Rescue Instructors who, upon completion of this training, will return to their own departments to train other First Responders in Ice Rescue. This represents its 26th annual Instructor Academy conducted by Lifesaving Resources.

Lifesaving Resources advocates that NO ICE SHOULD EVER BE CONSIDERED AS SAFE ICE. If you have to venture out onto the ice, be sure the ice is thick enough and strong enough to support your weight, as well as others. Lifesaving Resources advocates at least 5" of new, clear, hard ice. Carry ICE PICKS which are used for self-rescue in the event you fall through. Also carry a pea-less plastic WHISTLE in order to alert others in the event of an emergency. Also consider wearing a FLOAT COAT or a LIFEJACKET. In the event someone falls through, immediately call 911 and only attempt to RESCUE someone from the safety of the shore by extending or throwing something to the victim. Lastly, keep your pets under control and off the ice. A large percentage of incidents each year occur because a dog went through the ice. The incident then escalates when its owner or a good samaritan attempt to rescue the animal and then get into distress as well.

For information on ICE SAFETY, as well as to obtain information on Lifesaving Resources training programs, please access the Lifesaving Resources' website at www.lifesaving.com.