Lifesaving Resources will be conducting the 2025 INTERNATIONAL WATER RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY, September 11 - 14, in Portland, Maine. This intensive 4-day luxury boot-camp style training is designed to provide First Responders from throughout the United States, Canada, and other countries with the knowledge and skills required to safely and effectively respond to rescue and recovery incidents in and around the water. In addition, participants will be trained as Water Rescue Instructors who, upon successful completion of the Academy, will return to their own departments to train other members in Water Rescue, Surf Rescue, and/or Swiftwater Rescue.

Over the 4-days, Instructor Candidates will participate in approximately 40 hours of classroom and practical training conducted in a swimming pool, a lake, and ocean and a river. The Academy will be led by Gerry Dworkin, a professional Aquatics Safety and Water Rescue Consultant for Lifesaving Resources of Kennebunkport, Maine. He'll be assisted by Jason Fedler (Fire Chief for Cossayuna Fire Department in New York), Justin Cooper (Fire Chief for Kennebunk Fire Rescue in Maine), and Clint Holt (retired detective with the City of Grand Haven, Michigan Department of Public Safety).

Lifesaving Resources has been training instructors in Water Rescue and Ice Rescue since 1985. For further information, please contact Lifesaving Resources at www.lifesaving.com.