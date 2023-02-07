Lifesaving Resources to conduct 2023 International Ice Rescue Instructor Academy

Lifesaving Resources will conduct its 2023 INTERNATIONAL ICE RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY, February 16 - 19, Maine.

30 - 36 First Responders will be participating from Alaska, Minnesota, Tennessee, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine.

These First Responders will be traveling to Portland, Maine for this intensive 4-day luxury boot-camp style training Academy in order to be trained as Ice Rescue Instructors, who, upon completion of the Academy, will return to their own departments to conduct training for their department personnel.

The Embassy Suites at Portland International Jetport (Portland, Maine) will be the host location for lodging, meals, and classroom, while the practical sessions, conducted on and through the ice, will be conducted at the Wassamki Springs Campground in Scarborough, Maine.

The Academy kicks off on Thursday, February 16, at 3 PM. The First Responders will participate in classroom sessions that day until 10 PM.

On Friday, February 17, the First Responders will travel to the campground in order to participate in practical skill sessions conducted on and through the ice from 8:00 AM - 11:30 AM, 1:00 PM - 4:30 PM, and then for Night Operations from 6:30 PM - 9:30 PM.

On Saturday, February 18, they will return to the campground for additional training on and through the ice from 8:00 AM - 11:30 AM and from 1:00 PM - 4:30 PM, and then return to the hotel for classroom from 6:30 PM - 10:00 PM.

And, on Sunday, February 19, they will again participate in practical sessions at the Campground from 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM, and then return to the hotel for additoinal classroom sessions from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM.