Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Lifesaving Resources to conduct 2023 Ice Rescue Instructor Academy
Text Movie Graphics
Lifesaving Resources to conduct 2023 Ice Rescue Instructor Academy
From:
Lifesaving Resources, LLC Lifesaving Resources, LLC
Kennebunkport, ME
Wednesday, October 26, 2022


Gerry Dworkin teaching how to perform a self-rescue
 
Video Clip: Click to Watch

The 2023 International Ice Rescue Instructor Academy is scheduled for February 16 - 19 in Portland, Maine.  This intensive 4-day luxury boot-camp style Academy is designed to train First Responders as Ice Rescue Instructors who, upon completion of the Academy, will be authorized to conduct Ice Rescue Awareness, Operations and Technician level courses to members of their own department.  

Tuition includes all books and materials, single-occupancy hotel lodging, all meals, and 4 days of intensive and comprehensive training consisting of 12+ classroom hours and 20+ on/through-the-ice practical sessions, including a Night Ops session.  

Lifesaving Resources has been conducting similar Academies since 1990 and has trained and authorized over 500 instructors from throughout the United States and Canada.  Lifesaving Resources' training programs meet/exceed NFPA 1670 & NFPA 1006 Standards for Technical Rescue.

For information/registration please access the Lifesaving Resources' website at www.lifesaving.com, or call 207/967-8614.

 

Lifesaving Resources (www.lifesaving.com) is a private company dedicated to drowning and aquatic injury prevention and emergency management.  Located in Kennebunkport, Maine, Lifesaving Resources is recognized both nationally and internationally as a leader in Ice and Water Rescue training programs for First Responders.  The company develops educational programs in Water Rescue, Swiftwater Rescue, Ice Rescue, Lifeguarding, Drowning Prevention and Aquatics Safety, and conducts this training throughout North America as well as Internationally.  The company conducts an annual INTERNATIONAL ICE RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY, as well as an INTERNATIONAL WATER RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY.  The purpose of these internationally-recognized Academies is to train and authorize Ice and Water Rescue Instructors for Fire, Rescue, EMS, and Law Enforcement agencies.  For information on any of their programs, please access their website at https://www.lifesaving.com.

 

 
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Gerald M. Dworkin
Title: Consultant, Aquatics Safety and Water Rescue
Group: Lifesaving Resources, LLC
Direct Phone: 207-967-8614
Jump To Lifesaving Resources, LLC Jump To Lifesaving Resources, LLC
Contact Click to Contact