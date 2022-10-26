Lifesaving Resources to conduct 2023 Ice Rescue Instructor Academy

The 2023 International Ice Rescue Instructor Academy is scheduled for February 16 - 19 in Portland, Maine. This intensive 4-day luxury boot-camp style Academy is designed to train First Responders as Ice Rescue Instructors who, upon completion of the Academy, will be authorized to conduct Ice Rescue Awareness, Operations and Technician level courses to members of their own department.

Tuition includes all books and materials, single-occupancy hotel lodging, all meals, and 4 days of intensive and comprehensive training consisting of 12+ classroom hours and 20+ on/through-the-ice practical sessions, including a Night Ops session.

Lifesaving Resources has been conducting similar Academies since 1990 and has trained and authorized over 500 instructors from throughout the United States and Canada. Lifesaving Resources' training programs meet/exceed NFPA 1670 & NFPA 1006 Standards for Technical Rescue.

For information/registration please access the Lifesaving Resources' website at www.lifesaving.com, or call 207/967-8614.