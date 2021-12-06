Lifesaving Resources to conduct 2022 INTERNATIONAL ICE RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY

From: Lifesaving Resources, LLC Kennebunkport , ME Monday, December 6, 2021

Lifesaving Resources (lifesaving.com) announces plans to conduct the 2022 INTERNATIONAL ICE RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY, February 17 - 20, in Portland, Maine. This intensive 4-day training program is intended to train and authorize First Responders from throughout the U.S., as well as other countries, as Ice Rescue Instructors, who, upon successful completion of the Academy, will be authorized to conduct NFPA 1670 & NFPA 1006 compliant Ice Rescue Awareness, Operations, and Technician level courses. Tuition includes single-occupancy hotel lodging, all meals, books and materials, and 4-days of intensive and comprehensive training. For information/registration, please access the Lifesaving Resources' website at www.lifesaving.com. Lifesaving Resources (www.lifesaving.com) is a private company dedicated to drowning and aquatic injury prevention and emergency management. Located in Kennebunkport, Maine, Lifesaving Resources is recognized both nationally and internationally as a leader in Ice and Water Rescue training programs for First Responders. The company develops educational programs in Water Rescue, Swiftwater Rescue, Ice Rescue, Lifeguarding, Drowning Prevention and Aquatics Safety, and conducts this training throughout North America as well as Internationally. The company conducts an annual INTERNATIONAL ICE RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY, as well as an INTERNATIONAL WATER RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY. The purpose of these internationally-recognized Academies is to train and authorize Ice and Water Rescue Instructors for Fire, Rescue, EMS, and Law Enforcement agencies. For information on any of their programs, please access their website at https://www.lifesaving.com.


