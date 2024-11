Lifesaving Resources will be conducting the 2025 INTERNATIONAL ICE RESCUE INSTRUCTOR ACADEMY, February 20 - 23, in Portland, Maine. This intensive 4-day luxury boot-camp-style training is designed to train First Responders as Ice Rescue Instructors who, upon successful completion of this intensive 4-day Academy, will return to their own departments to train other First Responders in these critical lifesaving skills.

Tuition includes all books and materials, three nights single-occupancy lodging at the Embassy Suites Hotel, all meals (Thursday dinner through Sunday lunch), and 4 days of intensive training conducted on and through the ice (26 hours), as well as clasroom (15 hours) training.

This represents the 26th annual Academy conducted by Lifesaving Resources. For more information, contact Lifesaving Resources, or visit their website at www.lifesaving.com.