Life is About Moving From Fear to Joy

Ctrl/Cmd+V

NEW INFORMATION FOR A LIFE IN JOY

By Rev. Marilyn L Redmond, ABH, IBRT

Looking for help with anxiety changed my life forever. My insatiable curiosities lead me to research the trail leading me from my difficult and traumatic life into a new life style that is incredible. Searching for answers in my life opened up Pandora's Box. The latest information is breaking down the old barriers and allowing truth to surface for real understanding. Investigating and experiencing life's complexities for answers became my many books, articles, websites, 2 radio shows, 200 You Tubes, and a blog.

Revelation into current subjects is bringing truthful insight on topics like vaccinations, religion, education, government and more. These awarenesses reach beyond governmental influence, media's distorted reporting, and erroneous information. Finding what inspires and pulls you forward is what enhances a loving world. Most everyone has been deceived and manipulated from a paradigm of fear in medical, political, and religion, along with world events designed for evolving into world domination called The New World Order. I learned to trust myself rather than the indoctrination saturating the typical information sources.

Through my craze for answers, I came to understand that the root cause of my life dilemma came from the programming of our culture. My book, "A Spark of Truth", addresses the agenda below the surface. Sadly, the spiritual path of our lives is often ignored, denied, or disregarded. The battle between the Light and Dark has waged for thousands of years.

During the centuries, the Universal Laws that were taught in the Lemurian monasteries were suppressed from the common people, so they could not regain their personal power as "Children of the Light". The darkness from fear has kept us victims, oppressed, and in debt. With the sinking of Lemuria, life continued on Atlantis. Unfortunately, there were entities from other planets with dark energy seeking control and power. The light beings become known as The Law of One, and the Dark Forces were termed the Sons of Baal.

The Dark Forces decided they were smarter than the people were and could control the planet from their manipulating the truth to the people. Their agenda has existed for centuries, resulting in false information, misinformation, or lack of information with a mindset of dread. The Dark Forces to enforce their leadership misused technology. We are now at a time to make a decision if to allow the Dark Forces to continue their domination over the planet. With these ruthless Dark Ones in power, there is heartlessness and subjugation resulting in the human species being in danger of extinction.

This battle between became a barrier form knowing the love of a beneficent power, which created the cosmos, and all that is within it, was veiled. Servitude, survival, and helplessness were promoted. The misinformation through the newspapers, media, television, movies, religion, publishing, government, medicine, education, science, and even banking has blocked real answers to the agenda of the desire to control the planet and its population.

The Universal Laws are the laws of love and supersede the laws of countries and ordinary science. Presently, this is being addressed through Quantum Physics. It brings a new understanding to how life works without the religious dogma and doctrines.

Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!

Isaiah 5:20-21 KJV

The Illuminati, cabal, Deep State or other terms for the Dark Forces, do not want real information for viewers of the news or readers of newspapers to know the truth. Deviously promoting despair and lack of hope prolong people looking for help outside of themselves. Spirituality has become the path into truth and reality. Raising awareness into a higher consciousness brings in the light. The light shines out the darkness. .

People are waking up to the fact that their tax dollars went for seditious projects to control the planet. The corruption is being revealed daily, through truthful news. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking." Like a cosmic housecleaning, tossing out the junk that kept people repressed.

Transforming our lives from fear into love reveals the light for truth to come forward. This is the answer. If the people knew, "There is no fear in love. But perfect love drives out fear." (1 John 4:18) Finding persons have the same power as the universal Creator to manifest a life of joy, caring, and extending help to others, people would attain a more fulfilling life absent of the negative forces.

The Law of Attraction is not about material wealth and possessions, but in attracting joy, love, and caring. The Divine Plan is for all beings to have this experience of Love, of joy, and of peace.

Albert Einstein, commented, "Learn from yesterday, live for today, and hope for tomorrow". Freeing a world from long ages of dark control and turning it into a world whose foundation is love, a high consciousness that is our inheritance. A lot of love/light is needed to spread vision, wisdom, and good will and mutual respect worldwide. Light and love are of the same high vibration in a higher realization. . Keep beaming your love's high vibes! Play, laugh, sing, dance, be joyful, hug a tree, and love each other!

This shift in consciousness is returning the origins of the planet with love. However, keeping people in the dark has kept us in a low consciousness of a fear-based life that mentally enslaved the population. Clearing out the old paradigm is necessary for the reality of love and joy to return. Culture is about unworthiness Life is about joy

" A SPARK OF TRUTH" by Rev. Marilyn L. Redmond, BA, IBRT, ABH, shares this article as an introduction to a bigger story. Find this book on Amazon at

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Rev.+Marilyn+L.+Redmond&i=digital-

A Spark of Truth brings forth more information not usually heard or allowed because of the censorship of those in control of the social programming. Many themes that intertwine in this account are only shared at a simple awareness. Spark of Truth, is not designed to go down all the Rabbit Holes into darker clandestine revelations, but offers insight to the lies we have heard for many years.

Marilyn's story is a testament to the power of inner transformation and the infinite potential of the human spirit. Her triumph is available to everyone. Marilyn's journey reveals the secrets to life and living, imparting reality to all areas of our lives in health wholeness, happiness, and prosperity. Experiencing addictions, mental illness, PTSD, childhood, and adult domestic violence with sexual abuse are a few of the problems that became Marilyn's laboratory to understand the dynamics of life and living.

Marilyn has taught in several colleges, spiritual groups, and lectured at a university. She became an ordained minister for spiritual counseling, soul healing, past life regressions, mediumship, talking to those past over, channeling ascended masters, and giving Tarot readings. She is on the International Board for Regression Therapy, IBRT, and on the American Board for Hypnotherapy. ABH.

Three Websites, https://marilynlredmond.com/

https://www.angelicasgifts.com /

https://booksbymarilyn.com/

11Books https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Rev.+Marilyn+L.+Redmond&i=digital-text&crid=8MUSPYY42KU8&sprefix=rev.+marilyn+l.+redmond%2Cdigital-text%2C156&ref=nb_sb_noss

And "Finding Reality Beyond Fear" -https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Finding+Reality+Beyond+Fear&i=stripbooks&crid=DNWUKATQQV1Y&sprefix=finding+reality+beyond+fear%2Cstripbooks%2C208&ref=nb_sb_noss

200 You Tubes www.youtube.com/user/puyallup98372

Blog http://marilynredmondbooks.blogspot.com./