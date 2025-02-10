Life Chaing Help with Marilyn L. Redmond

Life Changing Help with

Marilyn L. Redmond's New WebSite

Enjoy Marilyn L. Redmond's new website. https://marilynlredmond.com. A staff member at The National Digest magazine on the internet, wanted to do a second article about her achievements and successes. He was awed by the unbelievable triumphs in her life path, transforming herself from desperation into overcoming a traumatic earlier life. In addition, he sees her life as inspirational and bringing hope to others searching for a way out of their fear, relationship problems, medical issues, addictions, a dysfunctional family with abuse, could bring answers and a path into a better life.

He comments that, "However, Marilyn's turning point arrived during her time in a treatment facility. There, she discovered a spiritual path that emphasized looking inward rather than seeking external validation. This newfound perspective empowered her to address her pain and reconnect with the love and light within herself."

In his kindness, he offered to put together a new website where her different talents could be combined and easily found for those searching for answers. This splendid idea has resulted in a site that brings varied solutions to life with personal and spiritual growth information.

"Through her work as an author, counselor, and medium, and more, her message is clear—it's never too late to heal and live authentically. Marilyn's story is a testament to the power of inner transformation and the infinite potential of the human spirit."

There are two articles about her experiences and work on "The National Digest". The newest feature is at https://thenationaldigest.com/a-counselor-medium-spiritual-minister-and-author-stands-as-a-guiding-light-marilyn-redmond/ The original article that brought prominence is at https://thenationaldigest.com/shining-a-light-through-darkness-a-journey-of-hope-and-healing-marilyn-redmond/

The National Digest has since its inception, been dedicated to providing authoritative and thought-provoking insights into trending topics and the latest happenings. Their mission is to provide facts and beneficial knowledge from the least biased point of view. Additionally, articles in The National Digest include a comment section to encourage group discussion and promote a sense of community among their readers.

This new website at Marilyn L. Redmond, https://marilynlredmond.com is encouraging to move beyond the past harms after many years of despair and more. In researching and experiencing life's complexities for her many books, articles, website, and blog has brought new insights into issues still looking for answers. Her two hundred Youtube videos include lectures, interviews, her radio programs, channelings, and a guided meditation back to your Source. Her latest interview is with Jim Masters at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uqtkHLyEKfw&t=92s

All of these sites are now easily available for readers interested in new practical and direct ways to raise your consciousness and knowledge into truth in one place. In combining all of these with links to her articles and social media with her stories, it all comes together in one huge package of enlightenment for your personal and spiritual growth. Marilyn's various talents and abilities as spiritual counseling, author, psychic/medium, past life therapist, writer of hundreds of articles, 200 You tubes, art work on her web site, work, and more are now easily found on the new web site. Check out the new website for a smorgasbord of treats for living in a higher essence of who you truly are. https://marilynlredmond.com

Here is one testimonial from her mentor.

Marilyn is a great soul .... She is one of my most successful Lightworkers and I am extremely proud of her and grateful for her contribution to our earth. She is simply the best!" With gratitude and admiration for her talent and skill.

Linda Schiller-Hanna,

Founder, Natural Psychic School of Metaphysics, Founder, Angel Love Healing Center, Speaker: Edgar Cayce's ARE Intuition Trainer