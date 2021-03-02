Libras Let Go Of Heavy Burdens And Go Creative - 2021 Horoscope

"Astrologer Anne," Chicago-based astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike, has published her 2021 horoscope for everyone born under the sign of Libra as part of her "Cosmic Love Letter" series, offering horoscopes for each of the 12 zodiac signs.

Life Lightens Up

Libras have "worked hard and worked through so much," Nordhaus-Bike said. With Libra's planet, Venus, retrograde in 2020, travel, philosophy, and contact with foreign cultures evaporated for Libras, "denying you the pleasures you typically enjoy from them," Nordhaus-Bike said.

But "things are better now" because "Venus will stay in forward motion for you until the end of December 2021," she added. "Now it's time to put down that heavy yoke and step out from under the raincloud. In 2021 you'll have more cosmic forces working with, and for, you."

So, "wondrousness is in the works for you now," Nordhaus-Bike said. "Of all the zodiac signs, yours is the one cosmically blessed in everything creative. With all your artistic sensibility and talent, you'll finally have your chance to take your unique gifts public."

The new Age Of Aquarius is "energizing your fifth house of creativity," she said. "It's a place of talents and childlike delight, and these are now your cosmic mandate for the rest of this lifetime."

When Libras do something to benefit others by using their creative talents, and have fun while doing it, they'll naturally help their bottom lines. Libras can make play pay off, Nordhaus-Bike said, noting, "Hobbies and talents can become your new sideline, and possibly your livelihood, as long as you devote your work to the highest good and carry the spirit of helping others in all you do."

Libras have a unique chance to contribute beauty and harmony now. "Who and what you are will inspire hope, and you'll touch more lives than you'll ever know," Nordhaus-Bike said.

For Libra's 2021 horoscope, go to https://astrologeranne.com/69475/horoscope-2021-libra-horoscope-new-year-2021/