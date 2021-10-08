Searching thousands of expert profiles...
Home
Join as an Expert
Login
About ExpertClick
Contact ExpertClick
Home
>
NewsRelease
>
Letting Go of the Past
Letting Go of the Past
From:
Jeanette Chasworth -- The Color Whisperer
Los Angeles
,
CA
Friday, October 8, 2021
Clutter happens.
One day at a time.
One paper at a time.
One thing at a time.
And sometimes it takes on a whole different energy. Sometimes it takes over.
It's common when life gets crazy to "let go " of some of your normal cleaning habits. It's also common when there's trauma or death, there may be emotions attached to those "things" that make it hard to go through.
After my dad died, a lot of "stuff" landed at my house. Stuff that I didn't even know what to do with, I just didn't want it to go in the trash. A couple of years passed and "stuff " was still in my house. I couldn't face it. Not because of WHAT it was, but because everything had memories attached. Holidays that wouldn't exist anymore, memories of a family that no longer existed. Memories of good times and bad times.
Somehow letting go of that stuff was also letting go of my life...a life I no longer had.
Although I have helped clients "let go" of things many times. I needed help. Having someone else there to be support made a big difference.
Sometimes, we require more emotional support than physical support to "let go" of these things.
I provide both.
1. See the emotional stress as well as the physical mess.
2. Envision the dream of a life less complicated
3. Provide support in letting go
.
4. Address the emotional reasons for holding on.
5. Create a safe space to "let go".
6. Recreate the living space.
I work with my clients not just to " let go" of the physical stuff but also to deal with the emotional reasons why they are holding on to things. Once you clear the reason, you also clear the desire to hang on to what doesn't serve you.
I have 3 slots open for this type of work. Would you like some assistance in "letting go "
Make your decorating decisions easy.
Get E-mail Alerts When
Jeanette Chasworth -- The Color Whisperer
Sends news releases.
Email Address
Subscriber login
Get E-mail Alerts When
Jeanette Chasworth -- The Color Whisperer
Sends news releases.
News Media Interview Contact
Name:
Jeanette Chasworth
Dateline:
Monrovia, CA United States
Direct Phone:
626 485 6354
E-mail:
jeanette@thecolorwhisperer.com
Jump To Jeanette Chasworth -- The Color Whisperer
Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics
1.
Healing
2.
Design
3.
Image
4.
Health & Healing
5.
Health and Lifestyles
6.
Image Consultant
7.
Color
8.
Color Consulting
9.
Color Psychology
Welcome to the News Release Wire Selection Control Panel.
Instant News Wire
If you would like to use this feature, please
become a journalist member
or
login to an existing account
.
Blocking
To block seeing future news releases from this sender in the display of news releases on the NewsReleaseWire.com site, please click the button below.