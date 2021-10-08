Letting Go of the Past

Friday, October 8, 2021

Clutter happens.



One day at a time.



One paper at a time.



One thing at a time.



And sometimes it takes on a whole different energy. Sometimes it takes over.



It's common when life gets crazy to "let go " of some of your normal cleaning habits. It's also common when there's trauma or death, there may be emotions attached to those "things" that make it hard to go through.



After my dad died, a lot of "stuff" landed at my house. Stuff that I didn't even know what to do with, I just didn't want it to go in the trash. A couple of years passed and "stuff " was still in my house. I couldn't face it. Not because of WHAT it was, but because everything had memories attached. Holidays that wouldn't exist anymore, memories of a family that no longer existed. Memories of good times and bad times.



Somehow letting go of that stuff was also letting go of my life...a life I no longer had.



Although I have helped clients "let go" of things many times. I needed help. Having someone else there to be support made a big difference.



Sometimes, we require more emotional support than physical support to "let go" of these things.



I provide both.



1. See the emotional stress as well as the physical mess.



2. Envision the dream of a life less complicated



3. Provide support in letting go .

4. Address the emotional reasons for holding on.

5. Create a safe space to "let go".

6. Recreate the living space.



I work with my clients not just to " let go" of the physical stuff but also to deal with the emotional reasons why they are holding on to things. Once you clear the reason, you also clear the desire to hang on to what doesn't serve you.



I have 3 slots open for this type of work. Would you like some assistance in "letting go "