Leo Time 2022: Why July-August 2022 May Be Hotter, More Explosive

July-August could be explosive. See how to turn down the heat, transform sparks of anger into creative or romantic fireworks!

The Sun just entered Leo July 22 - and the coming month could be one for the history books.

"Leo is a fire sign, so this time of year already can be hot and sometimes dramatic," said Chicago astrologer Anne Nordhaus-Bike - "Astrologer Anne." "But in 2022, the month of Leo, from July 22 until August 22 - could be downright explosive."

During this next month, we'll see an historic pileup of planets and points in "I don't want to budge, and I'm NOT going to change!" Taurus. Called a stellium, this conjunction of Mars, Uranus, and the North Node will affect everyone on planet Earth.

"This configuration affects all of us, not just the Leos," Nordhaus-Bike explained. "It's hot, electrical, and forcing change in areas that resist change because they're so fixed in stone or concern people and relationships that are set in their ways."

The month ahead includes several other triggers and stresses that will add to the stakes and the heat.

