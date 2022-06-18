Speaker
Leaders, Directors, and C Suite: Middle Market, Private & Family Business
Gary W. Patterson -- Big 4 CPA, Stanford MBA
Atlanta, GA
Saturday, June 18, 2022


For over 30 years, helping Small and Middle Market Leadership globally improve profitability, increase cashflow, reduce risk
 
Video Clip: Click to Watch

For healthcare, sustainable agriculture and other businesses leaders who want to exploit this crazy, new economy and maintain bottom line profits to create and fund opportunities.

June 17, 2022 – Metro Atlanta – Fiscal Sustainability and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) expert Gary W. Patterson, FiscalDoctor®, will share his detailed 6 page CAPEX policy and procedure honed and refined over two decades. 

Who should consider this complimentary offer?

  • Corporate directors, key committee chairs and board chairs
  • Corporate officers and C-suite executives
  • Shareholders, stakeholders, and regulators
  • SMB, middle market and global 2000

I work with business leaders who want to increase profits, grow value, or reduce risk. Think of this as a basic way to identify their next Million Dollar Blind Spot or Opportunity. As companies start to prepare for cost savings as inflation limits acceptance of price increases, you may want to consider or update your CAPEX policy and procedure.

READY TO TALK: Imagine what I could do for you. Start making better, more profitable, business decisions, email me at gary@FiscalDoctor.com or call me direct at 678-319-4739.

About FiscalDoctor® Inc

Gary W. Patterson, president & CEO of FiscalDoctor®, works with leaders who want to uncover their blind spot before it finds them, so they can make better decisions. He can also help increase your profitability. Gary can be reached at 678-319-4739 or gary@FiscalDoctor.com 

Author of Million Dollar Blind Spots: 20/20 Vision  for Financial Growth and Best Practices for Long-Term  Business Health

Helping Small and Middle Market executives and business leaders make and keep more money with less risk.

