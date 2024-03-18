Launch of Campaign Train Historian Edward Segal's 'Whistle-Stop Politics' Podcast

Monday, March 18, 2024

Campaign train author and historian Edward Segal today announced the launch of his "Whistle-Stop Politics" podcast. The show is a spin-off from Segal's bestselling book, "Whistle-Stop Politics: Campaign Trains and the Reporters Who Covered Them," which was published last month.

"Memories of the pivotal role campaign trains played in American elections fade with the passing of each generation. In each episode of the podcast, an expert will share campaign train-related anecdotes, stories, photos, and items from some of the hundreds of campaign tours conducted by candidates, their surrogates, and officeholders since 1836," Segal said.

The guest on the inaugural episode of "Whistle-Stop Politics" is Claire Jerry, a curator of political history at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C. She discusses the museum's work and the artifacts in its collection about whistle-stopping candidates, including Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, and Adlai Stevenson. Jerry also talks about William Jennings Bryan's presidential campaigns and items from Lady Bird Johnson's 1964 "Lady Bird Special" that toured the South in support of her husband, President Lyndon Johnson.

The episode is available:

On YouTube at https://youtu.be/aOZ2Uw4S5ho.

On Apple Podcasts here: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/national-museum-of-american-historys-whistle-stop/id1736401694?i=1000649495013

Wherever podcasts can be found.

"Whistle-Stop Politics" is produced by Molly Ruland's Heartcast Media.

For more information about his book, visit WhistleStopPolitics.com.

###