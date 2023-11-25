Ladybug Watercolor Painting in Chicago Gallery Holiday Art Show

Chicago's Woman Made Gallery has chosen Anne Nordhaus-Bike's Ladybug, Big Spots watercolor painting for its juried holiday art show, the annual Small Works Members Show.
"It's such a pleasure to return to Woman Made for this year's show," Nordhaus-Bike said. "I'm excited to introduce visitors to Ladybug and to meet everyone at the opening reception."
Show Dates: December 2 - 23
Anne's painting will be among works by 121 artists featured in the Small Works Members Show, which runs from Saturday, December 2, through Saturday, December 23.
Besides paintings, the show presents sculptures, mixed media art, prints, fiber art, and photography.
Opening Reception: Dec. 2 – Artist Will Be Present
Woman Made will host an opening reception Saturday, December 2, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Anne will be present at this event.
"This kickoff reception is a great time to see the show," she said. "It's always joyful to meet collectors and art lovers."
Admission is free, always, at Woman Made Gallery. The gallery is located at 1332 S. Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60607. NOTE: This is a new location, and this holiday show will be the first exhibition in the new space.
More Receptions, More Details
Woman Made will hold two additional receptions. For dates and complete information, see the latest post on Anne's website. For more about Anne, her Ladybug watercolor, and the holiday art show, see the Ladybug Big Spots article now.
About Anne Nordhaus-Bike
Award-winning artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike paints colorful, calming watercolors inspired by nature.
Anne’s art has appeared in numerous solo and group shows as well as many arts programs, presentations, and performances. Her work has been published in periodicals and books; covered in numerous print publications; and featured in broadcast media, both on television and feature films.
She received a degree in art history, with honors, from the University of Chicago and went on to launch a fine arts column that ran for two decades in the Gazette Chicago newspaper, where she has served in various capacities since the newspaper’s founding in 1983. She joined Gazette Chicago’s board of directors in 2004. She founded her multimedia arts firm, ANB Communications, in 1993.
A member of the prestigious Woman Made Gallery in Chicago since 1998, she launched her book, Follow The Sun, with a book signing at Woman Made in 2012; the book includes more than a dozen of her original watercolors. Among her many awards and honors, she was named to the National Women’s Hall of Fame’s Wall of Fame.
Anne lives with her husband Bill and cat Sterling in Chicago, where she makes art and enjoys cooking, tai chi, and time in nature.
For more information about Nordhaus-Bike, log on to https://artistanne.com/