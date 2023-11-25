Ladybug Watercolor Painting in Chicago Gallery Holiday Art Show

Chicago's Woman Made Gallery has chosen Anne Nordhaus-Bike's Ladybug, Big Spots watercolor painting for its juried holiday art show, the annual Small Works Members Show.

"It's such a pleasure to return to Woman Made for this year's show," Nordhaus-Bike said. "I'm excited to introduce visitors to Ladybug and to meet everyone at the opening reception."

Show Dates: December 2 - 23

Anne's painting will be among works by 121 artists featured in the Small Works Members Show, which runs from Saturday, December 2, through Saturday, December 23.

Besides paintings, the show presents sculptures, mixed media art, prints, fiber art, and photography.

Opening Reception: Dec. 2 – Artist Will Be Present

Woman Made will host an opening reception Saturday, December 2, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Anne will be present at this event.

"This kickoff reception is a great time to see the show," she said. "It's always joyful to meet collectors and art lovers."

Admission is free, always, at Woman Made Gallery. The gallery is located at 1332 S. Halsted St., Chicago, IL 60607. NOTE: This is a new location, and this holiday show will be the first exhibition in the new space.

More Receptions, More Details

Woman Made will hold two additional receptions. For dates and complete information, see the latest post on Anne's website. For more about Anne, her Ladybug watercolor, and the holiday art show, see the Ladybug Big Spots article now.