Kizzi’s Health and Well-Being is a Valuable Guide

Produced by Kizzi Magazine, "Kizzi's Health and Well-Being" should be read and cherished. "Kizzi's Health and Well-Being" offers practical, proven and easy to follow advice on how to improve the quality of your life by embracing both natural medicine and alternative and complementary therapy.

With insightful, thought-provoking chapters written by well-being experts from all over the world, this is the ultimate guide for anyone looking to explore the many benefits of living a happy, healthy and drug-free life. In this anthology the chapters include a special introduction by Rev. Marilyn L. Redmond.

The following is an excerpt from the introductory chapter by Rev. Marilyn L. Redmond describing the history of the health field. The current medical practices were born in the early 1900's. In prior centuries, people relied on plants, ancient rituals, remedies, herbs, practices as acupuncture, and Qigong. It all changed with John D. Rockefeller (1839 – 1937) who was an oil magnate, America's first billionaire, and a natural-born monopolist. World Affairs reports: At the same time, around 1900, scientists discovered "petrochemicals" and the ability to create all kinds of chemicals from oil. This was a wonderful opportunity for Rockefeller who saw the ability to monopolize the oil, chemical, and the medical industries at the same time!

At the time, natural/herbal medicines were very popular in America. Almost half the doctors and medical colleges in the U.S. were practicing holistic medicine, using knowledge from Europe and Native Americans. Rockefeller sent a man named Abraham Flexner from the prestigious Carnegie Foundation, to travel around the country and report on the status of medical colleges and hospitals around the country. The report talked about the need for revamping and centralizing our medical institutions. Rockefeller gave more than $100 million to colleges, hospitals and founded a philanthropic front group called "General Education Board" (GEB).

In the United States, on the former Minnesota Governor Jessie Ventura interview show, "Conspiracy Theory", in 2009 with Dr. Rima Laibow, it was revealed, that John D Rockefeller created the allopathic medical system to sell pharmaceuticals. Those supporting homeopathy and natural medicines are still mocked and demonized; Doctors encouraging natural solutions, rather than toxic medicine, have lost their license and are even jailed. Doctors have been killed for promoting options to heal conditions as cancer, COVID-19, and for sharing scientific evidence, facts and research, that disputes the medical stand on many issues.

In addition, Rockfeller was at the center of the eugenics movement. The eventual goal was to eliminate as much as 90% of the population from the reproductive future of America. In addition, the program also exposed that there are globalists who plan to reduce the world's population to 10% of its current level. It was predicted and documented that the U.S. government would fake a virus pandemic to scare people into taking a harmful vaccine. This would be a hidden agenda for a universal genocide.

Poor health comes from toxic sources. America on drugs is an epidemic of epic proportions that includes a conspiracy to control public health for profit and thwart lucid thinking. Drugs are poison, remember the skull and cross bones labels on bottles under the kitchen sink? Do mental and mind altering substances really create health or actually mask a symptom of a deeper problem?

People are waking up to understanding just because it is from medical sources it may not be helpful or healthy. Misinformation abounds in all parts of the health field. Bill Gates unsuccessfully tried to patent lemons a proven cure for cancer. Cancer doctors are allowed to profit from the sale of chemotherapy drugs. Keeping people drugged for huge pharmaceutical profits is fraudulent.

In addition, there are four other sources of toxicity: the air, the ground, food, and our thoughts. Sadly, industrial profits are more important than air pollution. For years, airplanes released toxic chemicals in chemtrails newspapers and Reader's Digest reported. Trees convert carbon dioxide into clean oxygen and are necessary to keep our air clean. Air pollution does not recognize borders, ethnicity, or class. Clean air is important to us all.

Contamination of the earth is increasing. Fluoride is a toxic waste product presented as healthy for dental care, when in reality it is poisonous and has been proven to reduce the intelligence of children. Our water is contaminated at alarming levels where seafood, fish, and swimming are not doable anymore. Sick residents of the community bring huge class actions lawsuits to large corporations for dumping toxic waste as depicted in the movie "Erin Brockovich".

Toxicity another word for poison affects our food and eating healthy by reducing intelligence, sanity, and the quality of life. Additives and genetic restructure change naturally grown vegetables and manufactured food items. Genetically modified foods and farmed fish are depleted of the natural minerals and elements of the earth, which provide the vital expected life source for our bodies to be healthy. They are void of nutritional essentials, therefore toxic. It really becomes a matter of life or death when our food does not sustain life.

We are being poisoned. It is time to have truth and healthy solutions for food and well-being. This message reveals how to achieve a consciousness of wholeness, health, and reality. It offers tools, information, and help to grow beyond disease and difficulties into health.