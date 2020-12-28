Kimberly Hobscheid Shares Tips for Audio Books on 'Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal' Podcast

Kimberly Hobscheid offered terrific advice for business owners, consultants and coaches who have written a book on "Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal," which was named one of the Top 50 Podcasts for Thought Leaders by Thinkers360.com. The podcast is available on Audible

"Kimberly shared tremendous ideas and insights for people who own their businesses and who want to create an audio book to stand out from the crowd, leave a lasting legacy, or create a valuable marketing tool in the form of an audio book," said Dan Janal, who has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages. He helps business people write their books by offering services as book coaching, developmental editing, and ghostwriting. For more information, go to WriteYourBookInAFlash.com.

Her tips include:

One third of people love reading books. One third of people love listening to audio books. One third of people will do both.

Some voice over artists charge about $200 per "finished audio hour." Others use a royalty share model of 50/50.

A book with 30,000 words would be an audio book of four hours.

Audio book rights are sold separately from print and ebook rights. If you have a deal with a major publisher, be sure to retain your audio rights.

About 10 percent of readers finish a print book. But 80 percent of readers finish an audio book.

If you want to get your material inside other human beings, then one of the best ways is through an audio book.

Only 1 in 20 books are turned into audio books.

About Dan Janal

Dan Janal works with business owners who want to elevate their reputations and set themselves apart from their competition by writing a book.





As a book coach, developmental editor and ghostwriter, Dan shapes stories and strategies that can transform a career or business.

Dan has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages. His latest book is "Write Your Book in a Flash." He also hosts a podcast, "Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal," where he interviews business owners who have written books.

He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Northwestern University.

He's a former award-winning daily newspaper reporter and business editor.

He has interviewed President Gerald Ford and First Lady Barbara Bush.

He has won writing and reporting awards from the William Randolph Hearst Foundation, National Education Association-Florida Teaching Profession, and the Greater Orlando Press Club.

About Kimberly Hobscheid

Kimberly Hobscheid is co-founder of I'm Hearing Stories which connects authors, narrators, speakers, and listeners.

Her mission is to get entrepreneurs seen and heard in a huge way. From live stages to podcasts, web summits and TV. Because if you aren't being seen, you're being overlooked! Let's get you connected and out on stages, live and online, so that you can get your message out and stop being overlooked!

