From: Arnold Sanow -- The Business Source Vienna , VA Wednesday, August 25, 2021



Keynote for Elected Officials on Getting Along with Anyone, Anytime, Anywhere Arnold Sanow, MBA, CSP,  will be the keynote speaker at the annual meeting of the Nevada Association of Counties. Arnold will share best practices for elected officials on how to get along better with anyone, anytime, anywhere to improve rapport, relationships, and connections with constituents and team members. The meeting will be held on September 29, 2021, at the Fallon Convention Center in Fallon Nevada. Arnold Sanow, MBA, CSP, works with Leaders and Teams to help them get along better with anyone, anytime, anywhere. He is the author of 7 books including "Get Along with Anyone, Anytime, Anywhere" and has appeared on the CBS evening news, ABC world news, and others. He has delivered over 2,500 presentations and is a former adjunct professor at Georgetown University - www,arnoldsanow.com - speaker@arnoldsanow.com