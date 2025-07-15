Kevin Schewe’s Bad Love Strikes Wins GRAND PRIZE for Best TV Script at Marina Del Rey Film Festival!

Marina Del Rey, CA—Dr. Kevin Schewe's screenplay Bad Love Strikes, based on the first novel in the Bad Love Book series, has won the GRAND PRIZE for Best TV Script at the prestigious Marina Del Rey Film Festival. This event is recognized as one of the top 100 best reviewed film festivals, making this win a significant milestone in the Bad Love screenplay journey. Dr. Schewe shared his excitement on Instagram, calling the win 'a dream come true and a testament to the power of storytelling.'

"Winning the Grand Prize at Marina Del Rey is more than an honor, it's a validation of the years of passion, research, and creativity that went into crafting the Bad Love universe," said Dr. Schewe. "This festival is a beacon for storytellers, and it is thrilling to be recognized among such talent."

His screenplay also recently won the Award for Best Twist Ending at Cannes Script Festival! A "twist" from his previous achievements, this is the first accolade for best ending that the script has received, and no doubt it will not be the last!

In recent months, the film adaptation of 'Bad Love Strikes' won Best Historical Screenplay at the prestigious UK-based Cambridge Script Festival, and Best Script, Best Unproduced Script, Best Fantasy Script, Best TV Pilot Script, and Best Web Series Pilot Script from the IMDB-Qualifying FilmNest International Film Festival.

"This internationally acclaimed tentpole franchise is ready to rock and roll onto the big screen—2025 is the 'year to come alive!'" Dr. Schewe celebrates. The historically accurate and action-packed time-travel Bad Love Series has set the international screenplay circuit ablaze with hundreds of screenplay awards since its debut in 2023.

Previously he also won Best Original Story at Cannes World Film Festival! His worldwide adventures and achievements are well-documented on his Instagram. Other accolades came from Madrid Arthouse Film Festival, Rome International Movie Awards, New York International Film Awards, and The Los Angeles Movie Awards, to name a few. In the first months of 2025, it has added victories at The Redwood Film Festival, The Author Script Awards, The Cine Fern Film Festival, and Hollywood Hype International Film Festival for its groundbreaking script and screenplay.

"These stories have come to life in such an organic way," says Schewe. "They combine my lifetime of adventures, friendships and memories with my love of pre-2000 pop culture, 60's-80's music, WWII history, military aviation, science fiction and time travel. Whether you're a history aficionado, a time-travel buff, a sci-fi lover, or are just in need of a fun book series to cheer you up, the Bad Love Book series is the adventure you've been waiting for."

"Skillful writing (both historical and fantastical), a zesty sense of humor, an appreciation for pop culture, and the ability to create memorably entertaining characters combine to make this an immensely impressive novel—and experience! Very highly recommended." Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Reviewer, 5-Stars

See the exciting twists and turns for yourself by diving into the Bad Love series! Watch the book trailers for the series here:

https://bit.ly/BadLoveStrikes-Trailer ;





https://bit.ly/BadLoveTigers_Trailer ;





https://bit.ly/BadLoveBeyondTrailer





https://youtu.be/2Ena5OY7ybc?si=vqksJ8Mp62O_EBsy





About Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO: Dr. Kevin Schewe is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for over 38 years. Join nearly 90K followers of Schewe on Instagram @realkevinschewe and discover all of his books at KevinSchewe.com.