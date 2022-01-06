Kevin Schewe’s ‘Bad Love Strikes’ Wins 14th Screenplay Award at Madrid International Short Film Festival

Jasper, Indiana—Kevin Schewe continues to pick up awards for his screenplay, Bad Love Strikes, with a Best Script Award from the Madrid International Short Film Festival. Madrid marks the fourteenth win for Bad Love Strikes in Schewe's campaign to bring the story to the silver screen. Film festivals throughout Asia, Europe and the United States recognize that the script contains the elements for a blockbuster movie or mini-series. Based on the first of four books in the Bad Love sci-fi adventure series, there are plenty of story lines to follow the first installment.

Recent blockbuster movies indicate that Bad Love Strikes, with a group of brave teenage heroes traveling through time, would appeal to that key younger demographic. While the popular music spread throughout the book, along with the WWII storylines, might serve to draw in a more seasoned audience. Then there are the aliens, their home planet and the high-tech aircraft, weapons, clothing and health care. All this adds up to a movie that will appeal to the whole family.

In Bad Love Strikes, the first in Bad Love sci-fi adventure series, the Gang discovers The White Hole Project, a time machine created by Albert Einstein at the request of President Franklin Roosevelt in case the atomic bomb failed, and then go on to save a group of Holocaust victims. In the exciting first sequel, Bad Love Tigers, the Gang use the White Hole Project to travel back to 1945 to thwart Russian spies and protect the secrets of the White Hole Project and Area 51. In Bad Love Beyond, the Gang travel not just through time but through space as well to learn the reason behind Blue Nova One's mysterious visit to earth and to get the cure for breast cancer. Then, in Bad Love Medicine, the Bad Love Gang has a two-fold mission: reunite a love-struck couple separated by time (while saving one of them from a future fate of breast cancer) and, at Winston Churchill's personal request, stop Hitler and the Nazis from creating a time machine of their own.

The fourth installment in the series, Bad Love Medicine, has just garnered a fourth book award and is available on Amazon's Audible. The popular series, which is time travel sci-fi mixed with science fact and history is now available in hardcover, paperback, e-book, and Audible formats.

Each of the Bad Love series audio books are narrated by Alan Carlson, an award-winning narrator with credits in non-fiction, academic, romance fiction and many other categories. You can purchase the audio book at Amazon's Audible.

The entire four book set is available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Bad-Love-Collection-Sci-Fi-Adventure-ebook/dp/B09LPPDBMM/ or www.jancarolpublishing.com.

"If history was taught this way in school, everyone would be a scholar and educating ourselves not only about our accomplishments but the horrors of the past that should awaken and give insight to the path of a better future. A rare gem!"—David Holladay, MD, 5-Stars

"Skillful writing (both historical and fantastical), a zesty sense of humor, an appreciation for pop culture, and the ability to create memorably entertaining characters combine to make this an immensely impressive series —and experience! Very highly recommended." —Grady Harp, Amazon Top 100 Reviewer, 5-Stars

Watch the book trailers for each book at https://bit.ly/BadLoveStrikes-Trailer or https://bit.ly/BadLoveTigers_Trailer or https://bit.ly/BadLoveBeyondTrailer or https://bit.ly/BadLoveMedicineTrailer

About Kevin Schewe: Kevin L. Schewe, MD, FACRO, is a board-certified cancer specialist who has been in the private practice of radiation oncology for over 34 years. He is an entrepreneur, having founded Elite Therapeutics and Bad Love Cosmetics Company, LLC.