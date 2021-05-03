Kathryn Troutman three award honors through the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD®!

Baltimore, MD -- The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD has just recognized three titles by top federal jobs expert Kathryn Troutman. Troutman's best-selling Federal Resume Guidebook, 7th Edition was acclaimed as the Best 2021 Reference Book in the main Independent Press Award contest. Her Student's Federal Career Guide, 4th Edition took both Best 2021 Career Book and Best 2021 Interior Design/Nonfiction in the affiliated IPA Distinguished Favorites competition. "I'm thrilled to have my books recognized in this way," said the author. "My Federal Resume Guidebook is one of the top sellers for Career on Amazon, along with the classic What Color Is Your Parachute? by Richard N. Bolles. The award for the student book can help these jobseekers hear about it and learn of all the terrific job opportunities for students and new grads in government." The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence. "We congratulate this year's 2021 winners and distinguished favorites in the annual INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD," said Awards Sponsor Gabrielle Olczak. "The quality and quantity of excellent independently published books hit a record this year."

The Federal Resume Guidebook, 7th Edition (softcover - $15.95, 8.5" x 11", 192 pp., available at the Resume Place Press website; Kindle - $9.99, available on Amazon) presents the successful formula for federal-resume writing developed by Kathryn Troutman, who is known as the Federal Resume Guru. It shows the best way to write a federal resume -- the Outline Format. This format is well-liked by federal HR because of its readability. The Guidebook includes sample resumes in 14 federal occupational series. The federal resume is quite different than the private sector resume.

The Student's Federal Career Guide, 4th Edition (softcover - $22.95, 8.5" x 11", 14 pp.; ebook - $10; both available at Resume Place Press) clearly walks users through a 10-step federal application process that starts with Accomplishments and ends with Negotiating the Job Offer. Information is delivered in a concise, easy-to-understand manner packaged in an attractive, three-color layout. Aspects unique to this job market are explained, including how to write the best federal resume, handling the mandatory self-assessment Questionnaires on USAJOBs.com, and opportunities available to new grads and students, such as the Pathways' career development program.

"We are so proud to announce these key titles representing global independent publishing," said Olczak. "Independents recognized are thriving around the globe."