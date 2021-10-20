From: Dr. Maynard Brusman - Emotional Intelligence & Mindful Leadership San Francisco , CA Wednesday, October 20, 2021

Ignite Your Leadership and Team Performance Executives, leaders, and managers are facing tough decisions as we return to work. Newly appointed and seasoned leaders must assess their teams, find the gaps, and fill open positions. Adding to the complexity is the critical task of identifying those who would be better served in a different capacity, often times outside the team or organization. This requires an intricate balance of confidence and humility, as well as skillful communication. The first few weeks are crucial to build trust, learn, and evaluate, even if you are not new to your role. You see, the pandemic has changed us: we've adapted and grown, our perspectives have been altered, and for some, our values have shifted. In a recent Pew Research survey of Americans regarding their experience with the pandemic, almost 90% of the 9,220 who responded reported at least one negative change and 73% have experienced an "unexpected upside." According to Pew, "Most have experienced these negative impacts and silver linings simultaneously: Two-thirds (67%) of Americans mentioned at least one negative and at least one positive change since the pandemic began." When analyzing the data, they found that Americans were affected in a variety of different ways, both positive and negative, and there was no "typical experience." As we return to work, we are returning as a new team. We are new leaders, managers, employees, and teams. By asking the right probing questions and actively listening you can jump-start your leadership and team performance. Beyond "The Great Resignation" Typically, after spending an average of four years in their position, 25% of managers change jobs. High potential leaders and executives make a change every 30-36 months. However, according to research by Microsoft, 41% of the entire workforce has or may make a change this year. This includes the 4 million Americans who left their positions in April of 2021 in "The Great Resignation." With many companies returning to the office in October, it is critical that managers, leaders, and executives assess their teams. New leadership—managers new to their position—will likely find they've got the right people on the bus. However, they may inherit people who are not pulling their own weight, including people who are burned out. Rather than shaking the trees (and losing some good leaves with the bad apples), mindfully gather information to make your evaluations. Ongoing uncertainty and change impacts team dynamics and habitual ways of working. Managers need to be able to determine temporary inefficiencies from ineffective (or poor) assignments. Evaluation Criteria While first impressions are important, they are not enough to effectively evaluate your team members. Other factors should be considered and weighted appropriately. For example, after spending time with each individual, assess for: Core competencies : The employee has the technical skills and experience required for the job.

: The employee maintains healthy relationships with colleagues and is supportive of co-workers and team decisions. Trust: The employee is honest, consistent, and reliable, demonstrating authenticity and trustworthiness. Consider ranking each category commensurate with the position, and using a scale to determine areas of strength and weakness. Of course, adequate time and the right questions are critical for a fair and accurate evaluation. Meaningful Questions and Answers Meaningful conversations are a collaboration. They require a blend of spontaneity—being present in the moment and allowing the conversation to unfold—and preparation—asking meaningful questions. To prepare for individual meetings, create a list of standard questions that you will ask every employee. These might include: How would you describe our existing organizational and team strategy? What are your thoughts about it? What are our largest short- and long-term team challenges? Where are our greatest opportunities? Which/what resources could we leverage more effectively? How can we improve the way the team works together? If you could give me any advice regarding my position, what would it be? What should I pay attention to? What can I do to help you? While the questions should be open and may result in lengthy answers, ensure you are able to capture verbal and non-verbal responses, including feelings, thoughts, and emotions. More is often revealed by what a person doesn't say, or their tone. Pay attention to non-verbal clues: What is unsaid?

When observing the individual interacting informally with others, how do they appear? (Cordial, reserved, judgmental, competitive, etc.)

Who will need to be replaced within a year or two? Even when poor performance is well documented, letting someone go can be difficult, time consuming, and costly. Great managers and leaders consider alternatives such as a move to another position within the team or organization that is a better fit for their skills. To keep your team functioning, you may need to keep an underperformer in their position while searching for a replacement. Of course, safety is first. Keep an eye on their performance, but be respectful. As a leader, it is your responsibility to create a safe space. Your employees will feel safe when they believe that: They are respected as human beings; there is, or could be, mutual respect for the other.

