Jump up m ladies…….the San Diego Highland Games reopen in Vista this Weekend- Celebrate this weekend!

Practicing dance as window to Nature, Nurture, Family and Clan_Find out about your roots.

Jump up m lady…….the San Diego Highland Games reopen in Vista this Weekend- Celebrate this weekend!

Come on down to Vista to Brengle Terrace Park in the Botanical Gardens property to celebrate, rediscover, celebrate, and connect to your new, found, or unexpected living heritage. The SDHighlandgames.org is the host and the games are on, June 25-26th pick up your tickets at the gate.

The park is in Vista, CA. If you take Amtrak, you will get off at the Vista Oceanside station.

Find your favored clan tent on the grounds or discover new relations, new societies, and new lines of heritage, communities you can join and serve or celebrate with today! You will find food, whiskey tastings, competitions of skill, strength, dog training, dancing, music, gifts, scones and tea, and so much more. Look for the harpists, the fiddlers, the bagpipes, and the singers. Sample the specialty foods and look for jewelry, instruments, international products, kilts, shields, fabrics, books, trinkets, coloring pages, books, friendships and trade associations, literature, tourism info and sponsor or upcoming games or dances and performances around SoCal.

Find your lineage and the historic heritage, your birth clan name, or find Scottish Language Classes, from beginners to advanced, with Professor Michael McIntyre online through the House of Scotland (San Diego) or the Celtic Arts Center on Zoom weekly this summer.

Links for information, tickets, and games digital activities and clan exhibiting guide provided at the San Diego Highland Games website (link below):

www.sdhighlandgames.org (to become a member, sponsor, fan, or visitor and for the digital guide to events.

Clan Tents and Booths listed on the digital guide or at the event info table, to find out about programs in Balboa Park San Diego, stop at the HOS tent:

www.houseofscotland.org

Find out about your clan…for example, Internet research can help you spur questions about your clan and clan activity, here is an example of clans using the web….Clan Logan and seek out their tent…say hello, tell them about your family today….you can do the same with any of the other exhibiting clan tents (pregame research can be helpful and fun!):

Clan Logan - Wikipedia

OUR VALOUR - The Blog (clanlogansociety.org)

Performers and friends:

www.facebook.com/ScottishFiddlersofLosAngeles

Language Classes, Sessions, and Live Events, Bands, Dances, and more at the Mayflower Club, North Hollywood or online: (Upcoming international Scottish artist event…Iona Fife!)

www.celticartscenter.org

"Scottish Singer, Iona Fyfe, Live in Concert Friday, September 9th @ The Mayflower Club (celticartscenter.com) (NOHO Los Angeles, nonprofit housed in The Mayflower Club on Victory Blvd.)

Micheal McIntyre, Classes in all things Scottish Gael M-Tues-W nights on zoom, sponsored by the Celtic Arts Language Committee and by the House of Scotland (ongoing classes this summer…consider joining now):

Connect with your Scottish and Gàidhlig heritage.

We speak and teach Scottish Gàidhlig (Gaelic)

Gaelic Language & Culture - Gael-Talk

Happenings at the International Cottages…new and old at San Diego Balboa Park:

House of Pacific Relations International Cottages | Balboa Park

Besides the Outlander Show….real life history, comedy and points of view about all parts of history, culture and contemplation for June- teenth week and holiday:

Scotland History Tours - YouTube

Hereditary Info, Plant Badges, Family Societies, Mock warfare and weaponry…..come and see crafts, folk arts, friends, pipers, bands and family…..come for the day experience a new place to learn, frolic, volunteer and participate for a lifetime. Learn skills, language, hosting, dance steps, caber throwing, sports, pipe, bagpipe, marching and drum, tradition, tunes, and service, science, and stories.

Then for what is next,…head to Balboa Park, practice for the Seaside Highland Games, volunteer or come to classes or participate in upcoming summer Scottish Country Dancing events…..celebrate the return of safe sociality;

www.seasidehighlandgames.org (Ventura, October 8-9, 2022, sponsored by St Andrews Society of Los Angeles) Watch for broad offering of events and a Children's Dell with stories and songs.

Widespread fun and happenings…across LA the Valley, Tustin, San Gabriel Valley and worldwide:



www.rscds-losangeles.org

Whether Robert Burns Night, Live Performance, County Dances, to Competitions, great food and drink and companionships....for over 100 years...Happy Birthday Tam O Shanter in Atwater Village....or the House of Scotland in Balboa Park...you can find your fill of wonder and value at the Scottish Games. Come out and support their reopening. Enjoy the breadth of commitment and skills that everyone will be out to share- California culture... enjoying all our best!