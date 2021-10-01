Join the Journey for Your Soul's Returning to Wholeness

Explore The Journey Home, on You Tube, It is the change to move from your head into your heart where all is good. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GGLeKr5ePG4. Rev. Marilyn L. Redmond has spent a lifetime experiencing this in her life. She shifted from being a victim, helpless, and hopeless into a successful and mature person. From her experience and research, she explains the dynamics of her transition into a higher consciousness.

Understanding the negative energies needing to be released will bring a new space for the good feelings. In the program she first, has diagrams and quotes to explain the process. Then continuing with a guided meditation for the emotional shift within will change your life. The altered state allows you to move from the Third Dimension into the Fifth Dimension of a higher awareness. Not resisting this shift in perception brings an uncomplicated and simple transition.

Moving into the light from the darkness is a process described in the Bible. We are now in the times when the planet is making this change as more light of higher vibrations are presently being sent to the planet. We need to accommodate our lives to stay in the new higher frequencies ourselves. With understanding that these energies can move into a better place with your intention brings empowerment into your life.

You move from being a fear-based person into a love-based person. Your soul is restored to wholeness. Releasing the harms and difficulties from the dark past for a new day in the light is often referred to as ascension, empowerment, or higher consciousness. Her book, "Paradigm Busters" at Amazon or Barnes and Noble, Books: at https://www.amazon.com/Marilyn-Redmond/e/B0069WIKDC and Barnes and Nobel https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/Marilyn+Redmond?_requestid=16065424 has the details to continue this path into growing beyond your current limiting perceptions of life.

When the inner work to change is accomplished, you become a new creature as described in the Bible. Now is the perfect time to grow into the inheritance that is waiting for you by removing the barriers from past harms in your emotional life. This shift allows your inheritance of joy, abundance, prosperity and more from the universe to flow to you.

Marilyn is an ordained minister for spiritual counseling, readings, regression, and healing. Also, her credentials include being on the International Board for Regression Therapy, IBRT, and on the American Board of Hypnotherapy, ABH. In addition, she is a teacher, BA, with seven years of college teaching kindergarten through college, a speaker, spiritual teacher, and medium offering information from the other side for illness, relationships, and issues in your life. Helping others find health, happiness, and prosperity is her purpose.

Her books are being distributed internationally to prisons and used as a booked study in a San Quentin. Marilyn is included in the prodigious book, "Who's Who in America. Helping others find health, happiness, and prosperity is her mission. Marilyn's website is https://angelicasgifts.com/ Check out her 178 videos on You Tube and her blog at http://marilynredmondbooks.blogspot.com/