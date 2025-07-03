John Wayne & Omar Bradley: WW2 Book, Set on 50th of D-Day, had Story of Author Seeing Wayne & General Bradley on the Same Night

When writing his new history book, dedicated to 15 family Veterans and centered around his trip to the 50th Anniversary of D-Day, Michael B. Butler also included stories of all kinds throughout the far reaching storyline. His third book in three years, History Leading to the 50th Anniversary of D-Day, Book 2, included one about when he, and a number of his friends, encountered John Wayne and General Omar Bradley on the same night. This was one of those chance meetings related to the book because of WW2 General Bradley, and John Wayne, attending a roast for their friend Jimmy Stewart, who was an accomplished bomber pilot in Europe during the Second World Wart.

Here is the story:

"When I encountered General Omar Bradley and John Wayne on same night: In early 1978, while in college, I was parking cars with my friends at celebrity parties and events around Hollywood and LA. We were working at the Dean Martin Roast of Jimmy Stewart, a B-24 pilot during World War II who became a Brigadier General in the reserves, at Burbank Studios in the San Fernando Valley. Must have been 25 of us working this star-studded affair, one where we got to chat with John Wayne.

"During a break, Wayne came outside and saw this large group of young guys all wearing red valet jackets staring at him. He looked at us, paused, and asked, 'Where's Little Red Riding Hood?' Then he pointedly asked, 'Where does a man take a piss?' Told that he had to walk down the street, to a trailer, our childhood hero walked across the small studio road, into an empty sound stage, and promptly urinated on the wall. This hilarious act of 'Duke Defiance' made all of our jaws drop and, after he disappeared inside, howl with laughter—it also gave us a great story to tell.

"After filming had progressed, a limousine with tinted windows pulled up and parked right next to the sound stage entrance, where no other cars were allowed to park. All of us were buzzing about who might be inside, but no one exited the limo for quite some time.

"Then the appointed time arrived and who appeared but General of the Army Omar Bradley—the last surviving Five-Star General. Affectionately called the GI General from his WWII service, and later as first Chairman of the newly rechristened Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1949, we all knew who he was and were honored to have seen the great man, who was there to pay tribute to Jimmy Stewart, movie star turned real life pilot and war hero. Certainly a memorable night for all of the lowly parking attendants."

