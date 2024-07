From: Dr. Burton Schuler -- Morton's Toe Expert Panama City , FL Thursday, July 18, 2024

You are still the best man to run our country; but it does not matter. The perception is, for what ever reason, you just do not have it anymore to be President. And, after fifty years in politics you know, as well as anyone, that perception is everything. Four years ago, you ran to stop Trump from being president. Now you must do the right thing and not run. If you do so your grandchildren, and millions of us, will be better for it. Burton Schuler, in the 1990’s, was the head of the Democratic party in the 1st Congressional District s of Florida. Many people believe that the Florda 1st if not the most conservative Congressional District in the country, was one of them. To prove this point its present Congressman is a guy named Matt Gaetz Schuler also attendant numerous Democratic conventions, and in 2004 was one of the twenty-three Democratics picked to be a Presidential Electors to the Elector College.