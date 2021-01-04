JoAnne Funch, LinkedIn Expert, Shares Tips on “Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal," Podcast

JoAnne Funch offered terrific advice on how to use LinkedIn for business owners on "Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal," which was named one of the Top 50 Podcasts for Thought Leaders by Thinkers360.com. The podcast is available on Audible

"JoAnne shared tremendous ideas and insights for people who own their businesses and who want to write a book to stand out from the crowd, leave a lasting legacy, or create a valuable marketing tool in the form of a book," said Dan Janal, who has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages. He helps business people write their books by offering services as book coaching, developmental editing, and ghostwriting. For more information, go to WriteYourBookInAFlash.com.

Her tips include:

Build your personal brand to stand out and build credibility with readers by having a great profile

On LinkedIn, add 3-9 relevant hashtags to increase viewership. The best hashtags are those with over 100K followers

On LinkedIn, put a picture of your book in your profile header and the Featured Section.



List your book in your publications section.

On LinkedIn, you can repurpose your blog posts & book content as articles. You can include your bio box with links to your website and Amazon book page.

Relationships lead to opportunities. Be open to building your network.

On LinkedIn, when people comment on your posts, you should comment back, not merely hit "like" because LinkedIn wants to see engagement. LinkedIn will show your post more often if they see engagement.

On LinkedIn, post items that add value to your followers. People don't want to see self-promotional items.

About Dan Janal

Dan Janal works with business owners who want to elevate their reputations and set themselves apart from their competition by writing a book.



As a book coach, developmental editor and ghostwriter, Dan shapes stories and strategies that can transform a career or business.

Dan has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages. His latest book is "Write Your Book in a Flash." He also hosts a podcast, "Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal," where he interviews business owners who have written books.

He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Northwestern University.

He's a former award-winning daily newspaper reporter and business editor.

He has interviewed President Gerald Ford and First Lady Barbara Bush.

He has won writing and reporting awards from the William Randolph Hearst Foundation, National Education Association-Florida Teaching Profession, and the Greater Orlando Press Club.

For more information go to http://www.WriteYourBookInAFlash.com

About JoAnne Funch

JoAnne Funch's #1 core value is connection. That value defines what her business believes and is the key principle for guiding other professionals from making random connections to making strategic and high-value connections that result in more profitable, long-term opportunities.

As a connector, she was always that person everyone could count on to plan the family get-togethers, pick-up the phone first to reach out to old friends, write a personal note in every Christmas card, and throw the parties at her house.

She was also raised with entrepreneurship in her blood! Both parents were business owners and she caught that bug early. What she learned from them was respect, resilience, integrity, guts, and compassion.

Since 2008, JoAnne has applied her core value of connection along with honing her skills on LinkedIn as a tool for business, reputation management, thought leadership, job opportunities, and brand exposure to empower others to build a brand worth following.

