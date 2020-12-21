Janine Kelbach, RNC-OB, Shows Nurses How to Write for the Medical Market on 'Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal,' Podcast

Janine Kelbach, RNC-OB, owner of Write RN, showed nurses how to write for the medical market on "Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal," which was named one of the Top 50 Podcasts for Thought Leaders by Thinkers360.com. The podcast is available on Audible

"Janine offered terrific ideas and insights for nurses who want to express their creative, help people, and make money by writing useful articles and books," said Dan Janal, who has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages. He helps business people write their books by offering services as book coaching, developmental editing, and ghostwriting. For more information, go to WriteYourBookInAFlash.com.

Her tips include:

There is a big demand for nurses who can write.

Nurses who write can actually make more money from writing than from nursing.

Nurses are naturally good at research and communications, so they can become good writers.

The best nurse writers are deadline driven, have a creative mind and are hard working.

Writing helps a nurse release her creativity and make extra money.

Nurses can write about insights into the job, work/life issues and medical issues.

Discover more and listen now:



https://amzn.to/3qVwPzT

About Dan Janal

Dan Janal works with business owners who want to elevate their reputations and set themselves apart from their competition by writing a book.



As a book coach, developmental editor and ghostwriter, Dan shapes stories and strategies that can transform a career or business.

Dan has written more than a dozen books that have been translated into six languages. His latest book is "Write Your Book in a Flash." He also hosts a podcast, "Write Your Book in a Flash with Dan Janal," where he interviews business owners who have written books.

He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in journalism from Northwestern University.

He's a former award-winning daily newspaper reporter and business editor.

He has interviewed President Gerald Ford and First Lady Barbara Bush.

He has won writing and reporting awards from the William Randolph Hearst Foundation, National Education Association-Florida Teaching Profession, and the Greater Orlando Press Club.

For more information go to http://www.WriteYourBookInAFlash.com

About Janine Kelbach, RNC-OB

Janine Kelbach, RNC-OB, started her nursing career in a community hospital learning the basics of labor and delivery, admitting patients, the normal newborn, and scrubbing into the operating room. She quickly became a breastfeeding resource nurse and certified CPR instructor. In 2007, she took a position in a higher acuity facility in the Cleveland, Ohio area. There she worked postpartum and labor and delivery. She became the assistant manager and educated new nurses, developed educational content, and managed other labor and delivery specifications. From then until now, she has obtained her high risk OB certification and her BSN.

She started writing for different healthcare blogs and websites in 2012. Currently, Janine is currently writing articles and social media content for publishing companies and various clients.

Janine enjoys spending time with her husband, two young boys, and their Great Danes, Marvin and Jupiter. She enjoys the beach, outdoors, working out, running, but most of all, she loves being a busy mom

For information, go to: https://thesavvyscribepodcast.com/ or https://www.writern.net/