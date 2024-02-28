Janice Litvin to lead Wellness Panel at MPI NC ACE Conference

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Janice Litvin, Burnout Speaker to Moderate Wellness Panel at

MPI ACE Conference

(San Francisco, CA) MPI NCC, Meeting Professionals International of Northern California announced today that Janice Litvin, Burnout Speaker and Author of Banish Burnout Toolkit, is set to lead a Wellness Panel for Meeting Planners as part of the MPI Annual Conference called ACE, happening Marh 6th and March 7th at Convene in San Francisco.

The panel will focus primarily on the mental health side of Well-being, as mental health is the bigger challenge for meeting planners in their hustle-bustle world of details and deadlines.

Janice Litvin is on a mission to help those leaders and teams banish burnout in their organizations. "In addition to helping teams learn how to self-manage, it is incumbent upon organization leaders to create a Banish Burnout culture, by helping managers fully engage and support their teams," said Litvin. Her Banish Burnout program does just that.

MPI strives to lead the world in education, networking and innovative solutions that advance not only the meeting and event industry, but the careers of the professionals in it. Through MPI's global network of local chapters, we activate, educate, support and connect the connectors—people who are passionate about bringing people together.

As a resilience expert, Janice Litvin is an excellent choice to moderate this panel. Patricia Fripp, Executive Presentation Skills Expert shares, Janice Litvin is a dynamic and engaging speaker. Her passion for wellness and her deep knowledge of the subject make her a good choice. When we hired her to keynote our meeting, the entire audience was up dancing, including a 94-year-old member.

To learn more about MPI Northern California and their upcoming ACE conference, visit https://www.mpi.org/chapters/northern-california/education-events/event-calendar/2024/03/05/default-calendar/mpincc-ace-24.

For more information about Janice Litvin and her burnout keynotes and coaching programs, visit https://www.JaniceLitvin.com.

