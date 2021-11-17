Janice Litvin to Present Banish Burnout Spark Session at Cal Pelra Conference

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Janice S. Litvin 415.518.2202

Janice Litvin to Present Banish Burnout Spark Session at Cal PELRA

November 17, 2021

(Monterey, CA) Cal PELRA, The California Public Employers Labor Relations Association, announced today that Janice Litvin, Workplace Wellness Speaker and Author of Banish Burnout Toolkit, is set to deliver an 18-minute "spark session" at their upcoming three-day conference. The spark sessions will take place on Friday, November 19th beginning at 9:00 am at the Monterey Marriott. Covid protocols will be followed.

Janice Litvin is on a mission to help leaders and teams banish burnout in their organizations. "Burnout is a two-way street, and it is incumbent upon leaders to create a No-Burnout Zone culture, by helping employees and executives manage their own stress levels," said Litvin. Her Banish Burnout program does just that.

CALPELRA helps California public sector employers better serve their communities by providing comprehensive, quality training in labor relations and personnel management and by fostering professional development with a dynamic network of support. Their conference theme this year is "Color Your Space: A Spectrum of Opportunities.

As a resilience expert, Janice Litvin is an excellent speaker choice. Rick Hecht, Mental Health & Wellbeing Expert shares, "Stress is an inevitable, and necessary part of life, but it can be motivating or destructive. The negative impact that stress and burnout have on our health, happiness, and productivity is well-documented and widely accepted. Janice Litvin combines her passion, experience, and expertise for health and wellbeing to deliver an easy-to-follow program to help manage stress, modify maladaptive thinking, and mitigate burnout."

Registration for this event is open to everyone. Visit https://www.calpelra.org to learn more and register. Cal Pelra's members work in city, county or state government, school districts, state university systems, and special districts, representing management in employee relations, bargaining, and other activities involving public employee unions and associations.

For more information about Janice Litvin and her wellness keynotes and programs, visit https://www.JaniceLitvin.com or call (415) 518-2202.

###