Janice Litvin to Present Banish Burnout Keynote at

PCMA LEAP Conference

(San Francisco, CA) PCMA (Professional Convention Management Association), announced today that Janice Litvin, Burnout Speaker and Author of Banish Burnout Toolkit, is set to deliver the keynote presentation at their upcoming annual conference on October 2nd – 3rd in Napa at The Embassy Suites Hotel.

Litvin's opening keynote "Banish Burnout: Move from Stress to Success," which helps leaders and their teams change their reactions to stress from the inside out, is scheduled for October 2nd at 9:30 am.

Janice Litvin is on a mission to help those leaders and teams banish burnout in their organizations. "In addition to helping teams learn how to self-manage, it is incumbent upon organization leaders to create a Banish Burnout culture, by helping managers fully engage and support their teams," said Litvin. Her Banish Burnout program does just that.

PCMA provides access to provocative executive-level education, face-to-face networking and business intelligence for the meetings and hospitality industry. The PCMA Northern California Leap Conference is focused on wellness and will implement wellness throughout the conference with the food, personal interactions and reflecting on personal and professional boundaries.

According to a recent article in Meetings Today Magazine, there is an upward trend towards a focus on wellness for meetings. With in-person meetings on the rise again, practicing wellness and prioritizing health in the area of improving the mind and body is becoming increasingly important.

As a resilience expert, Janice Litvin is an excellent speaker choice. Rick Hecht, Mental Health & Wellbeing Expert shares, "Stress is an inevitable, and necessary part of life, but it can be motivating or destructive. Janice Litvin combines her passion, experience, and expertise for health and wellbeing to deliver an easy-to-follow program to help manage stress, modify maladaptive thinking, and mitigate burnout."

The PCMA Conference is a unique opportunity for meeting and hospitality professionals to connect, be inspired and learn how to innovate for business events.

To learn more about PCMA of Northern California and their upcoming conference, visit https://www.NorthernCalifornia.PCMA.org/event

For more information about Janice Litvin and her burnout keynotes and coaching programs, visit https://www.JaniceLitvin.com.

