Janice Litvin to Present Banish Burnout Keynote at

ASBO International Conference

January 12, 2022

(San Francisco, CA) ASBO International (The Association of School Business Officials), announced today that Janice Litvin, Workplace Wellness Speaker and Author of Banish Burnout Toolkit, is set to deliver the closing keynote speech at their upcoming three-day conference. Janice's keynote takes place on Saturday, February 5th at 11:30 am. at the The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa. Covid protocols will be followed.

Janice Litvin is on a mission to help leaders and teams banish burnout in their organizations. "Burnout is a two-way street, and it is incumbent upon leaders to create a No-Burnout Zone culture, by helping employees and executives manage their own stress levels," said Litvin. Her Banish Burnout program does just that.

ASBO International supports school business management professionals who are passionate about quality education, with programs, resources, services, and a global network. ASBO International's New Leadership Forum will help these professionals advance their leadership skills through engaging sessions, collaborative discussions, learning, and networking with peers.

Like many professions hit hard by the pandemic, school districts are no different. According to Chris Lilienthal, the Assistant Director of Communications for the PA State Education Association, "teachers are experiencing burnout due to covering for absentee teachers, which causes them to lose much-needed lunch breaks and planning sessions. They have to make up the time by staying up late at night. Many educators feeling stressed to the breaking point."

As a resilience expert, Janice Litvin is an excellent speaker choice. Rick Hecht, Mental Health & Wellbeing Expert shares, "Stress is an inevitable, and necessary part of life, but it can be motivating or destructive. Janice Litvin combines her passion, experience, and expertise for health and wellbeing to deliver an easy-to-follow program to help manage stress, modify maladaptive thinking, and mitigate burnout."

Registration for this event is open to everyone. Visit https://asbointl.org to learn more and register.

For more information about Janice Litvin and her burnout keynotes and workshops, visit https://www.JaniceLitvin.com or call (415) 518-2202.

