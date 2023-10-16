Janice Litvin to Open MMANC Conference with Banish Burnout Presentation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Janice Litvin, Burnout Speaker to Open MMANC Conference

(San Francisco, CA) MMANC (Municipal Managers Association of Northern California) announced today that Janice Litvin, Burnout Speaker and Author of Banish Burnout Toolkit, is set to deliver the opening keynote presentation at their upcoming annual conference, happening October 25th – 27th in Lake Tahoe's Olympic Valley.

Litvin's keynote "Banish Burnout: Move from Stress to Success," which helps leaders and their teams change their reactions to stress from the inside out, is scheduled for October 25th at 4:00 pm.

Janice Litvin is on a mission to help leaders and teams banish burnout in their organizations. "In addition to helping teams learn how to self-manage, it is incumbent upon organization leaders to create a Banish Burnout culture, by helping managers fully engage and support their teams," said Litvin. Her Banish Burnout program does just that.

MMANC is on a mission to inspire, inform, and connect local government leaders through the support of an engaged community. The MMA Northern California Conference's theme is Bolder Leadership. This conference will bring together more than 250 local government professionals representing cities, counties, and special districts. At the same time the conference will fuse together fun networking and learning in the magnificent Lake Tahoe Everline Resort at Olympic Valley.

As a resilience expert, Janice Litvin is an excellent speaker choice. Patricia Fripp, Executive Presentation Skills Expert shares, Janice Litvin is a dynamic and engaging speaker. Her passion for wellness and her deep knowledge of the subject make her a good choice. When we hired her to keynote our meeting, the entire audience was dancing, including a 94-year-old member.

The MMANC Conference is a unique opportunity for local government professionals to connect, be inspired and learn how to innovate for their municipalities.

To learn more about MMA of Northern California and their upcoming conference, visit https://www.MMANC.org/events/annual-conference/

For more information about Janice Litvin and her burnout keynotes and coaching programs, visit https://www.JaniceLitvin.com.

