Janice Litvin to Dive Deep into Banish Burnout at HR Houston

October 30, 2021

(Houston, Texas) HR Houston, one of the largest human resource organizations within the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) network, announced today that

Janice Litvin, Workplace Wellness Speaker and Author of Banish Burnout Toolkit, is set to deliver her six-hour deep dive workshop, Banish Burnout: Move from Stress to Success at the upcoming November 9th training taking place live and in-person at HR Houston's headquarters on the North Loop. Covid protocols will be followed.

Janice Litvin is on a mission to help leaders and teams banish burnout in their organizations. "Burnout is a two-way street, and it is incumbent upon leaders to create a No-Burnout Zone culture, by helping employees and executives manage their own stress levels," said Litvin. Her Banish Burnout program does just that.

Designated as a SHRM SuperMega Chapter with 2,200 members, HR Houston connects Human Resource professionals to knowledge, relationships and solutions and offers over 200 hours of continuing education credit annually. Litvin's Banish Burnout program will garner six Continuing Education Credits with another three for reading her book, Banish Burnout Toolkit, which is included with the registration.

As a resilience expert, Janice Litvin is an excellent speaker choice. Rick Hecht, Mental Health & Wellbeing Expert shares, "Stress is an inevitable, and necessary part of life, but it can be motivating or destructive. The negative impact that stress and burnout have on our health, happiness, and productivity is well-documented and widely accepted. Janice Litvin combines her passion, experience, and expertise for health and wellbeing to deliver an easy-to-follow program to help manage stress, modify maladaptive thinking, and mitigate burnout."

Registration for this event is open to everyone. Visit https://www.hrhouston.org/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1544429&group= to learn more and register for this interactive gamified day of learning. Gamifying learning enhances the learning experience by making it fun and memorable, with tangible take-aways.

For more information regarding HR Houston, please visit https://www.HRHouston.org.

For more information about Janice Litvin and her wellness keynotes and programs, visit https://www.JaniceLitvin.com or call (415) 518-2202.

