Janice Litvin, Workplace Expert and Whitney Hahn, Leadership Coach to Host



"The Talent Disconnect: Where Recruitment Marketing Needs to Go in the Age of AI"

(San Francisco, CA, September 1, 2025) Banish Burnout Academy today announced that Janice Litvin, CEO and Founder, has teamed up with leadership coach, Whitney Hahn for a timely Linkedin Live event: The Talent Disconnect: Where Recruitment Marketing Needs to Go in the Age of AI.

The live discussion will take place on [September 3rd at 11 am PT via Livestream on LinkedIn and other streaming platforms.

With the rise of AI-driven recruiting tools and shifting employee expectations, leaders and recruiters face mounting challenges in attracting, engaging, and retaining top talent. This interactive livestream will highlight strategies for blending human connection with technology to create hiring practices that build trust and foster long-term success.

Key talking points will include:

• How to attract the talent you really want

• Why AI is killing candidate trust

• How burnout is showing up in your job description

• What your recruiting funnel says about your actual values

• What great recruiting looks like in 2025

"Recruiting has always been about more than filling seats," said Janice Litvin, keynote speaker and author of Banish Organizational Burnout: 26 Tips for Managers. "In today's environment, candidates are evaluating culture, purpose, and well-being. Organizations that ignore these values risk not only losing great talent, but also driving up burnout."

Whitney Hahn added: "AI can be a powerful tool, but when it replaces human connection, it erodes trust. This conversation is about finding the balance — using technology to make hiring smarter while staying true to what candidates really want: authenticity and purpose."

Event Details:

Date: September 3rd

Time: 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET

Location: LinkedIn Live - https://www.linkedin.com/events/7365094301627854849/

The session will also include a live Q&A, allowing attendees to share their questions and experiences.

About Janice Litvin

Janice Litvin is a keynote speaker, author, and workplace wellness expert who helps organizations prevent burnout and cultivate and retain thriving teams. She is the author of Banish Burnout Toolkit and Banish Organizational Burnout: 26 Tips for Managers. For more information about Janice Litvin and her Banish Burnout Academy speaking and coaching programs, visit https://www.JaniceLitvin.com

About Whitney Hahn

Whitney Hahn is a speaker and management consultant, and leadership coach, who helps steady-growth companies align leadership, strategy, and culture. For more information about Whitney Hahn, visit provokebetter.com

