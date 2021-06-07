Janice Litvin Wellness Expert to Speak at WELCOA Institute for Wellness Studies

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Janice Litvin Wellness Expert Invited to Speak at

WELCOA Institute for Wellness Studies

Banish Burnout: Move from Stress to Success

Jun 7, 2020

(San Francisco, CA) Janice Litvin, San Francisco Bay Area workplace wellness speaker, and author of Banish Burnout Toolkit, has been invited to represent WELCOA (Wellness Council of America) in their new Institute for Wellness Studies' premiere event with her keynote, "Banish Burnout Move from Stress to Success" on June 9th, 2021 via Zoom.

Stress and depression levels have increased significantly since the onset of Covid. Today Forbes columnist Edward Segal reported that seventy-seven percent of tech leaders have work-related stress because of Covid. When stress goes on unabated workers become exhausted physically and mentally, they feel ineffective at work, and they begin to avoid daily situations. Absenteeism and lost productivity ensue. Leaders across the globe are concerned about the mental health of their employees as well as the effect that employee burnout has on the organization as a whole.

Janice Litvin is on a mission to help leaders and teams banish burnout in their organizations, as well as get their employees healthy and productive, so they can come to work every day happy, healthy, and ready to work. Through her keynote speeches, workshops, and accountability groups, she helps employees prevent burnout through her unique program, Banish Burnout: Move From Stress to Success, and her new book, Banish Burnout Toolkit.

Welcoa (Wellness Council of America) is one of the most respected resources for building high-performing healthy workplaces. More can be found at https://www.Welcoa.org. As part of Welcoa's Wellness Institute Litvin has developed Ten Burnout Tools which will be placed in Welcoa's continuing education library.

For workplace wellness and human resource professionals this workshop will earn continuing education credits. To register for this impactful workshop go to https://www.welcoa.org/training/webinars-current-events/.

To learn more about Janice Litvin's Banish Burnout and other programs visit https://www.JaniceLitvin.com

To claim a free chapter of Janice's book, Banish Burnout Toolkit™ visit https://www.JaniceLitvin.com/book.

