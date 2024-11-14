Speaker
yearbook Logo
Home > NewsRelease > Janice Litvin - Instant Booking Profile with Calendly
Text Graphics
Janice Litvin - Instant Booking Profile with Calendly
From:
Radio Tour --- Direct Booking With Radio Talk Shows and Blogs Radio Tour --- Direct Booking With Radio Talk Shows and Blogs
Greensboro, NC
Thursday, November 14, 2024


Janet Litvin -- Instatnt Booking Profile with Calendly
 

Banish Burnout: Move from Stress to Success

Janice Litvin helps leaders and teams banish burnout in their organizations so they can come to work healthy, happy, and ready to work. In her keynotes and workshops she helps teams change their reactions to stress from the inside out through engaging stories, engaging interactions, and key action steps they can start using immediately. Her book Banish Burnout Toolkit accompanies her programs.

Janice Litvin -- Burnout Expert, Keynote Speaker, Author

Janice@JaniceLitvin.com  --  www.JaniceLitvin.com --  415.518.2202

Book Instantly -  https://www.Calendly.com/JaniceLitvin
Pickup Short URL to Share
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Mitchell Davis
Group: Broadcast Interview Source
Dateline: Greensboro, NC United States
Direct Phone: 202-333-5000
Jump To Radio Tour --- Direct Booking With Radio Talk Shows and Blogs Jump To Radio Tour --- Direct Booking With Radio Talk Shows and Blogs
Contact Click to Contact
Other experts on these topics
No records found.