. Janice Litvin, Burnout Speaker to Present to ASLO's Voices for Well Being

(San Francisco, CA) ASLO, the Association for the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanography announced today that Janice Litvin, Burnout Speaker and Author of Banish Burnout Toolkit, is set to deliver a presentation as part of the Voices for Well Being in Aquatic Sciences series produced by the Early Career Committee, happening January 25th on Zoom. Janice has also agreed to offer a deep dive roundtable on February 8th.

Litvin's program, "Banish Burnout: Move from Stress to Success," helps leaders and their teams change their reactions to stress from the inside out so that their teams come to work happy, healthy and more productive.

Janice Litvin is on a mission to help those leaders and teams banish burnout in their organizations. "In addition to helping teams learn how to self-manage, it is incumbent upon organization leaders to create a Banish Burnout culture, by helping managers fully engage and support their teams," said Litvin. Her Banish Burnout program does just that.

ASLO is the leading professional organization for researchers and educators in the field of aquatic science. Its purpose is to foster a diverse, international scientific community that creates, integrates and communicates knowledge across the full spectrum of aquatic sciences. It also advances public awareness and education about aquatic resources and research, and promotes scientific stewardship of aquatic resources for the public interest.

As a resilience expert, Janice Litvin is an excellent speaker choice. Patricia Fripp, Executive Presentation Skills Expert shares, Janice Litvin is a dynamic and engaging speaker. Her passion for wellness and her deep knowledge of the subject make her a good choice. When we hired her to keynote our meeting, the entire audience was up dancing, including a 94-year-old member.

