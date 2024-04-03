FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Gina Langley 415.518.2202

Janice@JaniceLitvin.com

Janice Litvin, Burnout Speaker to Keynote at Working Well Conference of Wichita

April is Stress Awareness Month

(San Francisco, CA) In support of April's Stress Awareness Month, the Health & Wellness Coalition of Wichita, announced today that Janice Litvin, Burnout Speaker and Author of Banish Burnout Toolkit, is set to deliver the keynote presentation as part of the 2024 Working Well Conference, happening April 11th at The Vail.

Litvin's program, "Banish Organizational Burnout to Cultivate Thriving Teams," helps leaders develop a people-first culture that prevents burnout, so that employees will be more engaged, productive and happy to come to work.

Janice Litvin is on a mission to help leaders and teams banish burnout in their organizations. While employees can care for their work-life balance, "burnout is more about the workplace," according to foremost expert on burnout, Christina Maslach, social psychologist and professor emerita of psychology at the University of California, Berkeley.

Health & Wellness Coalition of Wichita's mission is to create a community that supports workplace wellness programs for companies in the Wichita area. The goal is to reduce injuries, health care costs, and long-term disability, while reducing absenteeism, and increasing productivity, morale, and loyalty.

As a resilience expert, Janice Litvin is an excellent speaker choice. Patricia Fripp, Executive Presentation Skills Expert shares, "Janice Litvin is a dynamic and engaging speaker. Her passion for wellness and burnout prevention and her deep knowledge of the subjects make her a good choice. When we hired her to keynote our meeting, the entire audience was up dancing, including a 94-year-old member."

To learn more about the Health and Wellness Coalition of Wichita and their upcoming educational events, visit https://hwcwichita.org or https://hwcwichita.org/worksite-wellness/working-well-conference/.

Other speakers include Nashville Public Schools' David Hines, Executive Director of Benefits, and Johnsie Holt, Wellness Director.

Appreciation is given to the presenting sponsor, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas. More information can be found at: https://www.bcbsks.com/health-and-wellness/worksite-wellness

For more information about Janice Litvin and her burnout keynotes and coaching programs, visit https://www.JaniceLitvin.com.

###