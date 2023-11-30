FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Gina Langley 415.518.2202

Gina@JaniceLitvin.com

Janice Litvin, Burnout Speaker to Appear on Linkedin Live

Stress Less During the Holidays

(San Francisco, CA) Janice Litvin, Burnout Speaker, Facilitator, Coach, and Author of Banish Burnout Toolkit announced today that she will join the panel, Stress Less: Can we elevate wellness as we wrap up 2023? on Tuesday December 5th at 10:00 am PT on the Linkedin Live platform. Litvin will be joined by host, Julie Winkle Giulioni, career development consultant, speaker, and author of Help Them Grow or Watch Them Go, and Chantal Donnelly, physical therapist and author of Settled: How to Find Calm in a Stress-Inducing World.

Janice Litvin is on a mission to help leaders and teams banish burnout in their organizations. "In addition to helping teams learn how to self-manage, it is incumbent upon organization leaders to create a Banish Burnout culture, by helping managers fully engage and support their teams," said Litvin. Her Banish Burnout program does just that.

Burnout and mental health challenges are already at record levels. Enter the holidays and year-end close-out activity! It is common to experience increased stress as the holiday season approaches. Many people put undue pressure on themselves to create the perfect holiday season for their family, friends, and their business.

In this panel, Litvin and Donnelly will share simple actions everyone can take for themselves to replace the anxiety with ease and bring more cheer into the season. Amidst the rush of yearend activities and the approaching holiday season, it's crucial to prioritize our well-being and self-care as much as we prioritize all the things we have to get done.

As a resilience expert, Janice Litvin is an excellent choice. Patricia Fripp, Executive Presentation Skills Expert shares, Janice Litvin is a dynamic and engaging presenter. Her passion for wellness and her deep knowledge of the subject make her a good choice.

All are welcome to this lively event. To register for free, go to https://www.linkedin.com/events/stressless-canweelevatewellness7125894468213366786/

For more information about Janice Litvin and her wellness and burnout speaking and coaching programs, visit https://www.JaniceLitvin.com.

###