Janice Litvin Burnout Speake to Present at ISC2 Cybersecurity Meeting

Janice Litvin to Present Banish Burnout Keynote Speech at

ISC2 (International Information Systems Security

Certification Consortium) Meeting

(San Francisco, CA) ISC2 (International Information Systems Security Certification Consortium), announced today that Janice Litvin, Burnout Speaker and Author of Banish Burnout Toolkit, is set to deliver a presentation at their upcoming meeting. Janice's workshop takes place on Thursday, January 19th at 6:00 pm PST via Zoom.

Janice Litvin is on a mission to help those leaders and teams banish burnout in their organizations. "In addition to helping employees learn how to self-manage, it is incumbent upon organization leaders to create a Banish Burnout culture, by helping managers fully engage and support their teams," said Litvin. Her Banish Burnout program does just that.

ISC focuses on promoting an interest and growth in the cybersecurity and technical information field. We provide security professionals and future security professionals a platform to collaborate, learn, network, and perform community outreach.

ISC's meeting provides an opportunity to not only learn about how to prevent burnout from cybersecurity but also to help members get acquainted and educated.

According to a recent article in TechTarget.com, employee burnout plagues the cybersecurity industry. Sixty percent of companies struggle to recruit cybersecurity talent and 52% struggle to retain qualified individuals, according to Fortinet research.

With security teams on the clock 24/7 year round, it's nearly impossible for cybersecurity professionals to have work-life balance. It's therefore critical for enterprise and security leaders to learn how to prevent cybersecurity burnout.

As a resilience expert, Janice Litvin is an excellent speaker choice. Rick Hecht, Mental Health & Wellbeing Expert shares, "Stress is an inevitable, and necessary part of life, but it can be motivating or destructive. Janice Litvin combines her passion, experience, and expertise for health and wellbeing to deliver an easy-to-follow program to help manage stress, modify maladaptive thinking, and mitigate burnout."

